Xsight Labs and Cyber Forza Partner to Deliver Breakthrough AI-Driven Cybersecurity Solutions for AI and Cloud Infrastructure

SAN JOSE, Calif. & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xsight Labs today announced a collaboration with Cyber Forza to integrate AI-driven cybersecurity with unmatched AIC, Edge Server, or Smart Switch performance, workload efficiency, and user policy scalability for the most demanding multitenant solutions.

Why It Matters:

Hampered by legacy x86 systems, existing security solutions are limited to 100G / 200G connectivity and are not energy efficient. Furthermore, existing networking and security acceleration chips are complex to program and constrained in both CPU type and core counts. Next-generation DPUs are required to meet increased processing and faster connectivity to advance security services for the AI era.

Built for Speed and Security

The collaboration between Cyber Forza and Xsight Labs enables new levels of performance and efficiency for modern security services platforms. The joint solution delivers highest port speed, energy efficiency, and large security policy scale for the most demanding next-generation secure infrastructure. The partnership allows Cyber Forza’s security software to leapfrog the industry, offering efficient 400G and 800G Ethernet connectivity.

Cyber Forza’s Zero Trust Integrated Cloud AI Cyber Defense Platform delivers comprehensive protection across infrastructure, operating systems, Ethernet networks, applications, users, and connected devices. This software platform is designed to implement Zero Trust security principles and covers multiple layers, including identity and access management, endpoint security, threat and vulnerability management, and integrated threat defense.

Cyber Forza addresses advanced cybersecurity and networking technologies to protect the most demanding workloads. It features AI-driven anomaly and threat detection for a real-time machine-learning defense posture and is a robust Zero Trust architecture. The security suite enforces least-privilege access, and automated compliance that simplifies governance alignment with NIST, HIPAA, HITRUST, CMMC, and FedRAMP.

Feature and Performance Highlights:

AI-driven security services and networking orchestration

AI based real-time threat detection, Zero Trust enforcement, AI-Driven Anomaly, and Vulnerability Assessment Services

Secure Access Services Edge (SASE), remote site/office Cyber Defense, Endpoint Protection, Threat and Access Management

Cyber Forza Cloud AI Cyber Defense platform available on a comprehensive portfolio of Xsight Labs-enabled bare-metal systems: The only 800G security platform available as a PCIe AIC or a 1RU edge server The highest performing fixed-port 1RU Smart Switch The industry’s first and only line-rate 6.4T SDN for all layers L1-L7 Smart Switch



Perspectives:

“Cybersecurity and performance can no longer be separate conversations; it’s about orchestrated intelligence, adaptability, and trust,” said Dr. Venkat Rayapati, CEO of Cyber Forza Inc. “Partnering with Xsight Labs allows us to deliver a variety of form factors ranging from a 2x400G AIC up to 16x400G in a modular Smart Switch system. This gives our customers the most advanced AI-driven cybersecurity operations platform, ensuring customers can scale their digital infrastructure with confidence from edge to core. Porting our AI Cyber Security Operations platform from x86 to Arm on Xsight’s DPU and switch was straightforward due to their open programming model and excellent customer applications support engineers.”

“By combining our high-performance 800G DPU and Ethernet Switch Silicon with Cyber Forza’s AI-driven security stack, we are proving superior efficiency over traditional x86 based systems while increasing the networking connectivity to 400G and 2x400G. I believe the Smart Switches entering the market now will be setting a new standard for in-network services and energy-efficient intelligent network infrastructure,” said Ted Weatherford, VP Business Development, Xsight Labs. “This partnership delivers a comprehensive security suite built on the highest performing AIC, Edge Server, and Smart Switch service platforms, which are uniquely enabled with the Xsight Labs’ E1 and X2 chipset.”

Availability:

Xsight Labs E1 800G DPU Edge Server chip and evaluation system began shipping to customers in June 2025. The E1-Series 800G DPU is also available in a FH3/4L PCIe add-in card product available in November 2025. The Xsight Labs X2 is the X-Series flagship and is a 12.8T SDN fully programmable open ISA Ethernet switch that has been in general availability since November 2024.

Cyber Forza and Xsight Labs will showcase these solutions at the 2025 OCP Global Summit (October 13-16, San Jose, CA).

For more details, contact sales@xsightlabs.com or visit www.xsightlabs.com

Cyber Forza, Dr. Venkat Rayapati, CEO: vrayapati@cyberforza.com

About Xsight Labs

Xsight Labs is a leading fabless semiconductor company providing intelligent connectivity solutions for next-generation hyperscale, edge and AI data center networks. Its technology delivers exponential bandwidth growth and unmatched versatility while lowering power and total cost of ownership. Founded in 2017, Xsight Labs is headquartered in Kiryat Gat, Israel, with additional offices in Tel-Aviv and Haifa, and international offices in Yerevan, Armenia, as well as in Boston, Raleigh, and San Jose in the United States. For additional information, visit www.xsightlabs.com.