Circle K Launches Pro Digital+: A Next-Generation Fleet Payment Solution Powered by Car IQ

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Circle K, a global leader in convenience and mobility, is making fleet payments faster and easier through a strategic partnership with Car IQ, a pioneer in vehicle-based payment technology. Together, they have launched Circle K Pro Digital+, an innovative payment solution that eliminates traditional fuel cards and expands payment capabilities beyond fuel to include tolls and other vehicle-related expenses across the U.S.

Research shows fleets using vehicle-based payments can save up to 13.6% on fuel, with 12% directly tied to fraud reduction*. Share

The app allows drivers to locate fuel stations and initiate fueling directly from their mobile device. With Circle K Pro Digital+, fleet operators gain access to a seamless, automated payment experience that enhances security, optimizes costs, and simplifies financial management.

A New Standard in Fleet Payment Innovation

Circle K Pro Digital+ enables payments at 7000+ Circle K locations and anywhere Visa is accepted—including all major fuel brands and toll networks.

“We chose to partner with Car IQ to introduce a true digital fleet payment breakthrough,” said Reno Øhlenschlæger, Vice President Global B2B Mobility and Sales at Circle K. “With Circle K Pro Digital+, we’re going beyond traditional fuel cards to offer a fully automated, digital (cardless) payment solution that meets the evolving needs of today’s fleets. This is more than just a fuel payment tool—it’s an all-in-one solution that offers an easy cardless payment experience which makes it easy for companies to manage their drivers and vehicle-related expenses at scale.”

“We’ve seen increasing customer demand for digital-first payment solutions, and our partnership with Circle K is reflective of this industry shift,” said Sterling Pratz, CEO of Car IQ. “We are thrilled to team up with one of the largest fuel providers in the world and open the market to vehicle-based payments at scale.”

Key Benefits for Fleet Operators

Fleets using Circle K Pro Digital+ benefit from a centralized dashboard that simplifies transaction tracking and financial oversight. Key features include:

Instant Onboarding & Offboarding – Activate or deactivate drivers instantly, no card mailing required.

– Activate or deactivate drivers instantly, no card mailing required. Nationwide Coverage – Pay at Circle K, other major fuel brands, toll networks, and anywhere Visa is accepted.

Pay at Circle K, other major fuel brands, toll networks, and anywhere Visa is accepted. Real-Time Visibility – Track transactions as they happen from a single dashboard.

Track transactions as they happen from a single dashboard. Fraud Prevention – Geofencing to unlock payment prevents unauthorized purchases.

– Geofencing to unlock payment prevents unauthorized purchases. Proven Savings – Visa research* shows fleets using vehicle-based payments can save up to 13.6% on fuel, with 12% directly tied to fraud reduction.

Circle K Pro Digital+ is available now for fleet operators ready to streamline fueling, reduce costs, and eliminate the hassle of physical cards while maintaining a fast and easy fueling and convenience experience at Circle K sites across the US.

Get started today: https://www.circlek.com/business/our-cards/digital-plus

*Research from “Cardless Fleet Payments: How Car IQ is Re-Inventing the Fleet Payment Process” — Visa Whitepaper, published February 2025.

Car IQ is a financial technology company and not a bank. Credit Card Services are provided and issued by Lewis & Clark Bank, Member FDIC.