e.l.f. Cosmetics is First Brand to Launch Shoppable In-Stream Element on Twitch, Powered by Amazon Ads

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--e.l.f. Cosmetics, a brand from e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF), today announced an innovative partnership with Twitch, powered by Amazon Ads, to become the first brand to run an all-new and native in-stream live-shopping element on the popular streaming service.

Building on e.l.f.'s popularity with the Twitch community, this first-of-its-kind collaboration allows viewers to seamlessly purchase e.l.f. products directly through Twitch streams without interrupting their viewing experience. The eyes.lips.first. shoppable element will initially appear on e.l.f.'s official Twitch channel, e.l.f.YOU!

Designed to keep audiences engaged while driving measurable business outcomes, this innovative ad format allows brands to connect with highly-engaged communities, turning authentic creator moments into instant product discovery and conversion — all without disrupting the viewing experience.

“When we launched e.l.f.YOU! on Twitch, our vision was simple yet bold — to meet our community where they play, create and connect. Live Streaming on Twitch has always been about self-expression, and we saw an opportunity to ‘game-up’ the space by bringing beauty into the conversation and creating a safe space for every eye, lip and face,” said Patrick O'Keefe, Chief Integrated Marketing Communications Officer at e.l.f. Beauty. “From the start, e.l.f.YOU! was designed to empower female gamers, celebrate creativity and build confidence at the intersection of makeup and the streaming culture. We didn’t just want to show up on Twitch — we wanted to level it up, amplify voices that were often overlooked and prove that beauty belongs everywhere.”

“Twitch is where communities and creators connect through authentic, live engagement — and now, through shoppable moments," said Sarah Iooss, Head of US Agency, Amazon Ads. "We’re thrilled to partner with e.l.f. to test this innovative new format that keeps viewers immersed in the content they love while discovering and purchasing products in real time. It’s an exciting example of how Amazon Ads is helping brands meet customers in more natural, interactive, and joyful ways.”

e.l.f.’s Patrick O'Keefe will appear at TwitchCon San Diego 2025 on the panel “The Future of Co-Creation: Creator & Brand Team-Ups,” where he will discuss this innovative partnership. This event takes place from October 17-19, 2025, at the San Diego Convention Center.

Since launching its presence on Twitch in 2020, e.l.f. has built a vibrant community through engagement with gamers, beauty enthusiasts and creators. The brand's gaming initiatives have included custom tournaments, creator partnerships and limited-edition product collaborations that celebrate the intersection of gaming and beauty. e.l.f.YOU! on Twitch has become a top-performing channel: 43.3M+ Minutes Watched; 800k+ Chat Messages; 64,400+ Minutes Streamed on e.l.f.YOU!

About e.l.f. Cosmetics

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is fueled by a belief that anything is e.l.f.ing possible. We are a different kind of company that disrupts norms, shapes culture and connects communities through positivity, inclusivity and accessibility. e.l.f. Cosmetics, our global flagship brand, makes the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip and face by bringing together the best of beauty, culture and entertainment. Our superpower is delivering universally appealing, premium quality products at accessible prices that are e.l.f. clean and vegan, all double-certified by Leaping Bunny and PETA as cruelty free. We are proud to have products made in Fair Trade Certified™ facilities. Learn more at www.elfcosmetics.com.