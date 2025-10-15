Cloudinary Celebrates 3 Million Developer Milestone with New Grassroots Program to Boost Media Literacy and Skills

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cloudinary, the image and video platform powering many of the world’s leading brands, today announced that more than three million developers worldwide now use its platform to build, innovate, and scale visual-first experiences. While it took nine years to reach the first million developers and three years to reach the second, the third million joined in just 15 months, underscoring Cloudinary’s leading role in powering the Visual Economy, where images and video drive trust, engagement, and revenue.

To mark the occasion, the company is launching several new initiatives including the Cloudinary Creators Community, a grassroots initiative aimed at strengthening developer engagement and promoting media literacy. Developed in collaboration with global nonprofit education partners, the program will provide structured learning, mentorship, and project-based opportunities designed to help developers gain certifications and improve career prospects.

Self-taught coder, founder of Vets Who Code, a nonprofit dedicated to helping other veterans follow the same path, longtime Cloudinary advocate, and member of the Creators Community, Jerome Hardaway: “With Cloudinary, Vets Who Code has been able to accelerate impactful visual work for all screens with ease.”

From 198 Countries to 570,000 Tons of CO2 Saved

The scale of Cloudinary’s developer engagement is global. Key metrics from the past 15 months include:

Truly global: Cloudinary users span 198 countries, territories, and dependencies.

Scale: Nearly 80 billion assets were managed.

Bandwidth: Image and video traffic reached 427 petabytes.

Environmental impact: Optimizations saved an estimated 570,000 tons of CO₂, based on aggregated original and derived image sizes.

3 Million Developers, Infinite Creativity

From small projects to enterprise operations, Cloudinary provides tools that help users make the most of their image and video content. For example, the developer who uses Cloudinary’s new MCP server to connect its AI-powered agent that collects high-quality, licensed photos and delivers them directly to a Cloudinary account with ease. At the other end of the spectrum, large enterprises such as Adidas, Fiverr, Grubhub, Mattel and Paul Smith use Cloudinary to manage and deliver billions of images and videos at a global scale.

“Today, every 35 seconds another developer starts building with Cloudinary,” said Sanjay Sarathy, VP of Developer Experience and Self-Service at Cloudinary. “This strong momentum has inspired us to find new ways to invest in our community’s success. We are particularly excited about the Cloudinary Creator’s Community, which we launched to help developers thrive in a tech ecosystem that is changing at an unprecedented rate.”

Where AI Innovation Meets a Developer-first Ethos

Founded in 2012 by three developers, Cloudinary’s ethos has always been to apply and innovate AI in ways that serve and improve the developer experience. That has meant investing considerable resources on tools, support, documentation, and educational content on YouTube and other channels. Over the last 15 months, the company has introduced several new AI-driven tools and enhancements including AI Vision, the Cloudinary MCP Server, OpenAPI specifications, and AI-ready documentation. A look at these milestones and more can be found on this webpage.

What’s Next: New Tools and Smarter Onboarding

Looking ahead, the next 15 months promise even more momentum. Cloudinary's new VS Code Extension, which makes it even easier to manage assets directly from the world’s most popular developer IDE, is now in public beta. Next year, Cloudinary plans to make its developer onboarding journey smoother and faster, drawing on insights from more than 100,000 recent survey responses from new registrants.

Anyone managing visual media can join the Cloudinary user community by registering for a free account, and developers are encouraged to join Cloudinary’s Discord.

About Cloudinary

Cloudinary is the image and video platform that enables the world’s most engaging brands to deliver transformative visual experiences at a global scale. More than three million users and 11,000 customers, including Adidas, Etsy, Fiverr, Grubhub, Minted and Paul Smith rely on Cloudinary to bring their campaigns, apps and sites to life. Backed by an ecosystem of more than 300 partners, integrations and plug-ins, Cloudinary’s AI-powered image and video solutions offer a single source of truth for brands to manage, transform, optimize, and deliver engaging visual content to anyone, anywhere. As a result, brands across all industries are seeing up to a 203% ROI with benefits including faster time to market, higher user satisfaction and increased engagement and conversions. For more information, visit www.cloudinary.com.