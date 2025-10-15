Veolia and Delgado Community College Create Student Pathways to Environmental Careers

NEW ORLEANS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veolia, the world’s leading provider of water services and environmental solutions, and Delgado Community College, the largest community college in Louisiana, are launching a Workforce Development Internship Program to provide students with hands-on experience to help them obtain jobs and start careers in the wastewater treatment, sustainability and environmental sectors.

The program offers students the opportunity to work alongside Veolia's experienced professionals at the New Orleans East Bank and West Bank wastewater treatment facilities. The internships will prepare students to build strong careers while providing environmental security to hundreds of thousands of people in the region.

“Delgado Community College’s broad reach across greater New Orleans and its dynamic population of motivated students makes it a natural partner for Veolia, as we meet both the environmental and community needs of the people we serve,” said Joseph Tackett, Veolia’s CEO of Municipal Water Contract Operations in North America. “The water and wastewater industry faces a generational challenge to replenish its aging workforce at the same time it confronts unprecedented environmental changes and threats. Partnering with Delgado creates strong pathways for these students as well as for our environment.”

“Delgado looks forward to launching and growing this partnership with Veolia, which will place our students in a professional environment where they can learn and thrive,” said Dr. Larissa Littleton-Steib, Chancellor at Delgado Community College. “The internships will allow students to position themselves for sustainable careers upon graduation while providing critical workforce needs for the water and wastewater sectors.”

Internship program offers practical training and coaching

Delgado Community College serves an average of 21,000 students annually, and its graduates account for 1 of every 90 jobs in the New Orleans region. Delgado’s Workforce Development, which is collaborating with Veolia on the internships, works with business and industry partners to provide a variety of traditional and non-traditional educational opportunities to students. The initial cohort will provide internships to 15 students.

“The Veolia internships will benefit students enrolled in Delgado Community College’s Water and Wastewater Technology program, which equips students with the technical skills and environmental knowledge needed for careers in water treatment and sustainability,” said Dr. April Noble, Assistant Chair of Physical Science Director of Chemical Technology, and leader of the Water and Wastewater Technology Program at Delgado.

Delgado’s curriculum, paired with Veolia’s hands-on training, will provide students with real-world experience that prepares them for certification and employment in the vital water and wastewater sectors. These experiences will foster a deeper understanding of water industry practices, promote problem solving skills, and help students build relationships with water sector professionals.

Veolia continues to expand its workforce development footprint, targeting high school students and recent graduates, opportunity youth, technical and community colleges, universities and retired military members. In the 2024-25 school year, Veolia reached more than 55,000 students across its American municipal water operations, including educational tours for thousands of students and more than 2,000 classes taught. By building strong partnerships with school systems and non-profit organizations, Veolia is transforming workforce development and opening new career pathways for the next generation of the water workforce.

Veolia’s strategic GreenUp program to depollute, decarbonize and preserve resources inspires its comprehensive workforce development efforts across the United States, which provide outreach, training and support to help people find fulfilling careers in the water industry. Veolia programs offer specialized outreach to high school and college students as well as promising individuals who never received their degrees; retired military members entering the civilian workforce after serving their country; and people in underserved areas seeking good jobs that help their communities.

