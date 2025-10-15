Frontier Scientific Solutions and Air Transport Services Group Announce Strategic Partnership to Launch Dedicated Air Services for Life Sciences

WILMINGTON, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Frontier Scientific Solutions (Frontier) and Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG) today announced a strategic partnership to revolutionize the global delivery of temperature-controlled pharmaceuticals. The partnership introduces a dedicated air corridor designed specifically for life sciences, ensuring continuous temperature control and full shipment integrity from origin to delivery.

"...we are creating a logistics backbone that minimizes handoffs, maintains temperature control, and delivers total visibility and compliance across every stage of the journey." Share

Frontier is a fully dedicated, end-to-end logistics integrator built exclusively for the life sciences sector. ATSG is a premier provider of air cargo transportation solutions. Together, the companies will deliver a purpose-built air logistics network capable of meeting the stringent regulatory, operational, and security requirements of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. This partnership also builds on Frontier’s existing $1.5 billion commitment from GID, which will be utilized for infrastructure development and network expansion, establishing a high-integrity logistics platform serving leading life science markets worldwide.

“The launch of our air network represents a major milestone in enhancing connected global infrastructure for life sciences,” said Steve Uebele, Chief Executive Officer of Frontier. “By linking Europe and the United States with additional strategic hubs under development, we are creating a logistics backbone that minimizes handoffs, maintains temperature control, and delivers total visibility and compliance across every stage of the journey.”

This partnership creates a dedicated fleet of temperature-controlled aircraft and validated global routes that connect key life science hubs around the world, setting a new standard for reliability and precision in cold-corridor logistics.

“This partnership reflects how ATSG leverages its air cargo expertise to deliver exceptional value to our partners,” said Greg Mays, President of ATSG. “Transforming how an industry moves and protects critical products is at the heart of what we do. By applying more than 40 years of experience and leadership in time-sensitive networks, we’ve created a dedicated solution designed to meet the complex, highly regulated demands of the life sciences sector.”

Frontier’s operational model is designed to reduce the typical 20 or more handoffs in traditional pharmaceutical supply chains to fewer than four. The result is a network, facilities, and processes operated exclusively for the life sciences sector, with specific industry-experienced teams and SOPs calibrated for zero-loss, zero-excursion performance. By integrating cGDP-validated ground infrastructure, dedicated global airlift, and centralized quality oversight, Frontier is setting a new benchmark for global life science logistics.

Frontier’s Wilmington, North Carolina air gateway serves as its North American headquarters, while Shannon, Ireland anchors operations across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company’s global expansion will continue through 2026 with additional hubs under development to serve major life science manufacturing and distribution markets.

This dedicated air network will enable Frontier to create secure, compliant cold corridors worldwide, supporting the growing demand for biologics, GLP-1 therapies, and other temperature-sensitive treatments essential to patient care.

About Frontier Scientific Solutions

Driven by its purpose, for Life, for Science – Saving Lives. Frontier Scientific Solutions is the only dedicated global logistics integrator built exclusively for the Life Sciences sector. Headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, with its EMEA hub in Shannon, Ireland, and additional global hubs under development, Frontier is deploying a $1.5 billion investment pipeline to build its dedicated global network and supporting infrastructure. Frontier is creating a scalable, high-integrity logistics platform that combines cGMP-validated storage, temperature-controlled transportation, and centralized quality oversight under a single, patient-centric model.

By minimizing handoffs and maintaining end-to-end control across air and ground operations, Frontier is setting a new benchmark for global life science logistics. Its infrastructure is designed to support the rapid growth of biologics, including GLP-1 therapies, and other temperature-sensitive treatments requiring secure, compliant, and resilient cold chain solutions. More information can be found at www.fs2.com.

About ATSG

Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) is a premier provider of aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation solutions for both domestic and international air carriers, as well as companies seeking outsourced air cargo services. ATSG is the global leader in freighter aircraft leasing with a fleet that includes Boeing 767, Airbus A321, and Airbus A330 aircraft. A diverse portfolio of subsidiaries encompasses ATSG's Lease+Plus aircraft leasing strategy, including three airlines holding separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates, to provide air cargo lift, passenger ACMI and charter services, aircraft maintenance, airport ground services, and material handling equipment engineering and service. ATSG subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC.