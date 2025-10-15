Shutterfly and Little Sleepies Launch New Holiday Collection with a Heartfelt Mission

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--‘Tis the season! Shutterfly, the leading e-commerce company specializing in personalized photo products and gifts, is teaming up with beloved children’s brand Little Sleepies to launch a new collection of matching pajamas, holiday cards, and ornaments. The collection supports Baby2Baby, a national nonprofit that provides over 1 million children every year with critical items including diapers, clothing, and all the basic necessities that every child deserves.

The new collection builds on Little Sleepies’ beloved holiday prints with even more ways to make the season special this year - featuring seven festive holiday card designs and six ornament designs. Whether you're cozying up for holiday photos in matching jammies, sending out cards that capture the joy of the season, or gifting keepsake ornaments to loved ones, this collaboration brings everything together in one meaningful, memory-making moment.

Giving Back

Launching Wednesday, October 15, this limited-time collection invites families to celebrate the season with purpose and create lasting memories. The collection proudly supports Baby2Baby, the national nonprofit organization that has provided over half a billion essential items to children in need across the U.S. over the past 14 years. Shutterfly is proud to donate $50,000 to Baby2Baby and, together with Little Sleepies, they aim to raise an additional $20,000 through a social challenge where customers will have the opportunity to amplify Baby2Baby fundraising efforts and share Shutterfly and Little Sleepies’ message of connection, joy, and meaningful impact. Stay tuned to the Shutterfly social channels throughout the season for further opportunities to give back.

The Collection

Perfect for starting new traditions or celebrating nostalgic favorites, the collection is all about thoughtful design, heartfelt connection, and the little things that make the holidays magical. The prints celebrate the most memorable holiday moments including:

Tree Traffic (holiday cards and ornaments): Capture the cozy nostalgia of bringing home the perfect tree, complete with presents, wreath, and snow-dusted pines.

Capture the cozy nostalgia of bringing home the perfect tree, complete with presents, wreath, and snow-dusted pines. Cookies for Santa (holiday cards and ornaments): A tribute to the magic of Christmas Eve - cookies, milk, handwritten notes, and a visit from the big guy himself. Perfect for a PJ-clad family photo that captures the joy of the season.

A tribute to the magic of Christmas Eve - cookies, milk, handwritten notes, and a visit from the big guy himself. Perfect for a PJ-clad family photo that captures the joy of the season. Hanukkah Fair Isle (holiday cards only): A joyful twist on the classic fair isle print featuring menorahs, dreidels, and Stars of David—a beautiful way to send warm Hanukkah wishes.

A joyful twist on the classic fair isle print featuring menorahs, dreidels, and Stars of David—a beautiful way to send warm Hanukkah wishes. Merry Mints (holiday cards and ornaments): Bursting with candy canes, snowflakes, holly, and all things merry, this design is sure to sweeten your holiday greetings with a classic, cheerful charm.

Bursting with candy canes, snowflakes, holly, and all things merry, this design is sure to sweeten your holiday greetings with a classic, cheerful charm. Nutcracker Ballet (holiday cards and ornaments): Bring home the wonder of The Nutcracker with this whimsical design, made to match your festive family PJ photos.

Bring home the wonder of The Nutcracker with this whimsical design, made to match your festive family PJ photos. Festive Fair Isle (holiday cards and ornaments): Bright, colorful, and perfect for turning your Christmas PJ tradition into a keepsake worth sharing.

Bright, colorful, and perfect for turning your Christmas PJ tradition into a keepsake worth sharing. Twinkling Trees (holiday cards and ornaments): Whimsical, cheerful, and tailor-made for your next family photo, this design brings out the joy in every holiday tradition.

Learn more, and purchase, at Shutterfly.com/little-sleepies.

About Shutterfly:

Shutterfly and its family of brands make up one of the leading e-commerce companies for personalized products and custom design. Shutterfly and its family of brands are organized into three divisions: Consumer, Lifetouch and Shutterfly Business Solutions. Shutterfly is majority-owned by certain investment funds managed directly or indirectly by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) and its subsidiaries and affiliates. For more information about Shutterfly, visit www.shutterflyinc.com. Follow us on social @shutterfly.

About Little Sleepies

Founded with comfort, quality, and community at its core, Little Sleepies creates buttery soft bamboo pajamas and daywear for babies, kids, and adults. Beyond its playful prints and family matching moments, the brand is deeply committed to giving back — especially to the people and organizations who care for and inspire children every day.

About Baby2Baby

Baby2Baby is a non-profit organization that provides children in need with diapers, formula, clothing, and the basic necessities that every child deserves, serving more than one million children across all 50 states. Led by Co-CEOs Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein, the organization has distributed over half a billion items in the past 14 years to children in homeless shelters, domestic violence programs, foster care, hospitals and school districts as well as children who have lost everything in the wake of disaster. The organization’s success has been propelled forward by its industry-leading model that is redefining what it means to operate a non-profit with a seamless integration of impact, innovation, and influence, which earned them praise from TIME Magazine as one of 2023’s most influential companies and recognition as the #1 non-profit on Fast Company’s World’s Most Innovative Companies List. To learn more about Baby2Baby please visit www.baby2baby.org.