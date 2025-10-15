Mesa Members Now Get a Complimentary Year of Instacart+

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mesa, the membership platform built for homeowners, today announced a new partnership with Instacart+ to provide every Mesa Member with a complimentary one-year subscription to the popular grocery delivery service. This exclusive benefit gives Mesa cardmembers and Mortgage Members access to free delivery on orders over $35 and additional perks to simplify their everyday home life.

With housing costs continuing to rise nationwide, Mesa is the only membership platform offering meaningful relief right where homeowners need it most. The average homeowner is already juggling countless responsibilities, including daycare runs, home repairs, and work. Mesa not only rewards members for paying their mortgage, but also helps simplify everyday tasks, like grocery shopping, by removing the need for an extra trip to the store. It’s real value, delivered where it matters most.

“Mesa is about giving homeowners more from their everyday spending, and now we can give them back some of their time as well,” said Kelley Halpin, co-founder and CEO of Mesa. “We’ve built a membership that makes life at home simpler, more rewarding, and more enjoyable. With Instacart+, we’re giving our members conveniences to help ease the daily stress of being a homeowner, like free streaming while the groceries are on the way.”

The complimentary Instacart+ membership, a $99 value, also includes a subscription to Peacock and New York Times Cooking, bundling grocery essentials with the best in entertainment and culinary inspiration. Through the Mesa app, members can easily activate their complimentary year of Instacart+ in the Benefits Tab. Once enrolled, they can shop from thousands of top grocery and retail stores, including existing Mesa partners like Costco and Lowe’s.

“At Instacart, we’re focused on making everyday life more convenient, and that starts at home,” said Kirstie McCarter, Senior Director of Partnerships at Instacart. “Homeowners juggle a lot, and time is one of their most valuable resources. Partnering with Mesa allows us to deliver real value to those who need it most, simplifying grocery delivery and enhancing their daily routines with meaningful benefits like streaming and cooking subscriptions. It’s all about helping them reclaim time and enjoy more of life at home.”

Ready to redeem your free year of Instacart+? Log into your Mesa account and head to the Benefits Tab to activate and start shopping today.

About Mesa

Mesa is a leading homeowner membership platform—combining credit cards, mortgages, and rewards on a mission to make homeownership more affordable and rewarding. With the Mesa Mortgage and Mesa Homeowners Card, members can earn value back for every dollar spent on their home, bringing credit card–style benefits and loyalty to the U.S. homeownership market. Learn more at mesamember.com.

The Mesa Homeowners Visa® Signature Preferred Credit Card is powered by Highnote and issued by Celtic Bank, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Visa is a registered trademark of Visa Inc. All cards subject to credit approval. Mesa Mortgage services are provided by LaylaTex Bowie LLC dba Mesa Mortgage, NMLS #2685861; availability varies by state.