Red Hill Registry Partners with Unite Us to Provide Critical Coordinated Care for Those Affected by Fuel Leak Crisis

HONOLULU--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Red Hill Registry, a community-driven initiative through the University of Hawaiʻi, announced that it is partnering with Unite Us, a national trusted technology partner for integrating health and community-based care, to support individuals impacted by the 2021 fuel release and subsequent drinking water contamination at Red Hill.

This collaboration uses Unite Us’ platform and nationwide network to connect individuals and families affected by the Red Hill water crisis to essential health and community resources in their local communities. With this system, Red Hill Registry can directly address the widespread challenges voiced by the community and provide comprehensive, coordinated support.

“This partnership supports actively connecting participants to resources. It allows us to fulfill our promise to the community, that every individual's story is heard, and they receive the support they deserve,” said Stephanie Wagner, referral manager for the Red Hill Registry. “The partnership gives the Registry the technological tools needed to provide assistance in areas identified during our previous community engagement activities.”

Co-designed with the community, the Red Hill Registry links impacted residents to resources such as housing, childcare, and education, among others. By integrating Unite Us' advanced solutions—including its closed-loop referral system with an embedded Assistance Request Form, and public-facing resource directory—the Registry gains access to a seamless nationwide network of community-based organizations, enabling it to efficiently manage referrals and provide support to individuals of the Red Hill community.

"The Red Hill water crisis is a profound challenge, and a powerful example of why coordinated care is so vital," said Erin Willis, senior director of customer success at Unite Us. "We are honored to work with the Red Hill Registry, providing the nationwide infrastructure to help bring together the services and resources people need to navigate this difficult time. Unite Us’ platform facilitates a seamless referral process, removing the administrative hurdles that often delay access to care, and therefore enabling care coordinators to shift their focus from navigating fragmented systems to building trust with impacted residents.”

The Red Hill Registry is an independent, 100% opt-in program, focusing on the widely dispersed Red Hill community. The Registry also serves as a critical tool for researchers and medical professionals to investigate potential links between jet fuel exposure and long-term health consequences.

Community members affected by the crisis are encouraged to join the Registry to receive support and contribute to this important public health effort.

The Red Hill Registry is a community-co-designed initiative, facilitated by the University of Hawaiʻi, dedicated to supporting those who experienced the 2021 Red Hill water crisis. The Registry connects individuals to essential services and resources while tracking health outcomes to understand the long-term impacts of the crisis. Every story matters, and the registry's goal is to ensure those affected receive the support they need.

Founded in 2013 by Military Veterans, Unite Us is the nation’s premier technology provider for integrating health and community-based care. Our advanced product suite is used to proactively coordinate services using data-driven insights, streamline referral and case management, and facilitate eligibility assessments and reimbursements across government, healthcare, health plans, and community organizations. The first of its kind, our closed-loop referral system prioritizes privacy and dignity and has integrated data and analytics tools used to measure impact, optimize programs, and shape policy. With over 1.7M services, we host the nation’s largest network of community-based health and economic services dedicated to improving whole-person health. Learn more at UniteUs.com and LinkedIn.