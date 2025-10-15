POTTERY BARN LAUNCHES COLLABORATION WITH NORMAN ROCKWELL

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pottery Barn, a portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today, an exclusive home furnishings collaboration with 20th-century American painter and illustrator, Norman Rockwell. Best known for his warm, nostalgic, and often humorous depictions of everyday life in America, Rockwell’s beloved Holiday artwork from the mid-20th century inspired the Pottery Barn design team to create a festive collection of bedding, linens, and decorative accessories that capture the warmth and cheer of the season.

The Norman Rockwell for Pottery Barn collection was designed with festive decorating, hosting, and holiday gifting in mind and includes printed sheet sets, cozy comforters, and a luxurious velvet-backed decorative pillow adorned with a smiling Santa Claus. Classic Holiday motifs such as poinsettias, red ribbons, and the elegantly scripted word “Noel” are thoughtfully integrated throughout the collection. The collection also includes tea towels, a table runner, napkins, wine bags, and framed artwork with joyful scenes of Santa with cookies and reindeer, adding nostalgic charm to any home decorated for the holidays.

“As we celebrate the holiday season, we’re delighted to bring a touch of nostalgia and joy into our customers’ homes with our new collaboration with Norman Rockwell,” says Monica Bhargava, Pottery Barn President. “Norman Rockwell’s iconic, vintage artwork of Santa captures the magic of the holidays, reminding us of cherished traditions as we gather together.”

"Norman Rockwell captured the magic of the winter holidays. He painted Santa and his elves, Christmas homecomings and joyful surprises. The Rockwell Family is delighted to share his timeless spirit through our partnership with Pottery Barn, celebrating the season with warmth and good cheer. His art will remind us of Christmases past and help us to prepare for a very special holiday this year,” says Margaret Rockwell.

The Norman Rockwell for Pottery Barn collection is now available online at potterybarn.com.

ABOUT POTTERY BARN

Pottery Barn, a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, is a premier specialty retailer for casual, comfortable and stylish home furnishings. The brand is dedicated to beautiful ideas for real life, quality products that are crafted to last, sustainability and service. Key product categories include furniture, bedding, bath, rugs, window treatments, tabletop, lighting and decorative accessories. Nearly all Pottery Barn products are designed in-house and are exclusive to its catalogs, stores and website. Pottery Barn is also part of The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands, the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

ABOUT WILLIAMS-SONOMA. INC.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer. The company’s brands — Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, Mark and Graham, and GreenRow — represent distinct merchandise strategies that are marketed through e-commerce, direct-mail catalogs and retail stores. These brands collectively support The Key Rewards, our loyalty and credit card program that offers members exclusive benefits. We operate in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom and have unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines, Mexico, South Korea and India.

ABOUT NORMAN ROCKWELL FAMILY AGENCY

Norman Rockwell (1894-1978) is one of the most famous and influential figures in the history of American art, often referred to as “the artist who illustrated America.” Norman Rockwell’s paintings and name are iconic, and his art captures an authentic, wholesome, idealistic view of American life, connecting with the audience using themes like family and home, holiday spirit, safety and comfort, community and the serenity of small-town living. The brand speaks to time-honored values and sensibilities, bringing good times, nostalgia and magic into our contemporary lives. The Norman Rockwell licensing program is supported by the Norman Rockwell logo which helps promote the products' authenticity and recognition.

