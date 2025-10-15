Dock Health Continues Momentum Within Mayo Clinic Platform Ecosystem

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dock Health, the healthcare productivity platform built to streamline workflows and eliminate operational bottlenecks, continues momentum in its collaboration with Mayo Clinic Platform. Since becoming a qualified solution on Mayo Clinic Platform_Solutions Studio in September 2024, Dock Health’s AI-powered platform is now being embedded within Mayo Clinic Platform’s deployment infrastructure for scalable transformation.

By integrating Dock’s productivity suite, organizations can accelerate adoption of best-in-class operational workflows that:

Optimize referral management to reduce leakage, expand specialty access and improve patient outcomes

to reduce leakage, expand specialty access and improve patient outcomes Streamline intake and onboarding through intelligent routing and automation, easing operational burden

through intelligent routing and automation, easing operational burden Orchestrate care across teams and sites, ensuring timely and accountable task execution for every referral, authorization, and patient handoff

“Healthcare organizations are telling us the same thing over and over – they need infrastructure that connects clinical workflows to operational execution,” said Dr. Michael Docktor, CEO and cofounder, Dock Health. “Our momentum with Mayo Clinic Platform’s deployment capabilities shows the market is ready. Together we are delivering a healthcare productivity layer that transforms how operational workflows – from referrals to intake to care orchestration – get done.”

The progress comes at a time when health systems and provider organizations are urgently seeking to simplify operations and improve patient access, particularly as staffing shortages and financial pressures intensify.

Learn more about Dock Health and Mayo Clinic Platform’s collaboration at HLTH 2025 in Las Vegas, where the company will highlight the opportunity for healthcare enterprises to rapidly deploy integrated, AI-powered productivity solutions that improve access, streamline operations, and advance value-based care.

About Dock Health

Dock Health is the leading healthcare productivity platform, designed to power the complex operations that underpin patient care. By connecting tasks, workflows, and teams through intelligent automation, Dock ensures every referral, patient intake, and care coordination workflow is managed with accuracy and accountability. Dock is trusted by health systems, specialty groups, and rural providers alike to transform operational efficiency and improve patient access.