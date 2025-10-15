Southwest Airlines Selects Volantio as Post-Booking Revenue Management Provider

ATLANTA & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Volantio Inc. (“Volantio”), the global leader in Post-Booking Revenue Management for airlines, today announced a landmark partnership with Southwest Airlines Co. (“Southwest”) (NYSE: LUV). Southwest will leverage Volantio’s Re-Commerce Platform to enhance flexibility and choice for travelers, further strengthening the airline’s commitment to customer-centric innovation.

Volantio’s Re-Commerce Platform identifies high-demand flights up to seven days before departure and proactively offers customers the opportunity to move to alternative, confirmed flights in exchange for personalized rewards. The service is free to all Southwest customers, giving them greater flexibility and control over their travel plans. It also helps the airline optimize demand, improve efficiency and enhance the overall travel experience.

“From the founding of our airline, Southwest has always prioritized delivering the highest quality of customer service,” said Matt Louis, Vice President of Revenue Management at Southwest Airlines. “Volantio’s innovative platform creates new ways to recognize and reward travelers, while also strengthening our revenue performance in the post-booking window. It’s a true win-win for both Southwest and our customers.”

“Post-Booking Revenue Management represents an exciting source of incremental value for airlines, and what makes it unique is that everyone wins,” said Azim Barodawala, CEO and co-founder of Volantio. “Travelers gain more choice and rewards, while airlines unlock greater efficiency and effectiveness. We are thrilled to launch this partnership with Southwest, a global leader in customer experience, to demonstrate how rewarding flexibility can shape the future of travel.”

Launched earlier this month, the implementation reflects Southwest’s commitment to customer-first innovation designed to improve the airline’s performance. For Volantio, the partnership builds on the company’s growing momentum with leading global airlines, underscoring its role as the world’s most trusted partner in Post-Booking Revenue Management.

About Southwest

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 117 airports across 11 countries. Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline1. By empowering its more than 72,0002 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among more than 140 million Customers carried in 2024. Southwest leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world including harnessing the power of its People and Purpose to put communities at the Heart of its success. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship.

1Based on U.S. Dept. of Transportation quarterly Airline Origin & Destination Survey as of Q1 2025

2Fulltime-equivalent active Employees as of June 30, 2025

About Volantio

Volantio is the world leader in Post-Booking Revenue Management software for the travel industry, leveraging AI to transform passenger flexibility into increased profit and improved customer experiences. Post-Booking Revenue Management is the next frontier of revenue optimization, focused on the window between when a customer books and when their flight departs. Airlines benefit from improved capacity utilization, happier passengers and lower carbon emissions per passenger flown. Volantio is the largest, most experienced and most awarded Post-Booking Revenue Management supplier, serving more than a dozen airlines globally, including Air Canada, Alaska Airlines and Qantas, as well as Disney Theatrical Group. Volantio has been backed financially by Amadeus, IAG, JetBlue, Qantas and Alaska Airlines, and has official partnerships in place with PROS, Navitaire and Amadeus. For more information, visit volantio.com.