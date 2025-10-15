BTG Pactual Timberland Investment Group Announces 575-Acre Conservation Sale to Appalachia Ohio Alliance

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The BTG Pactual Timberland Investment Group (BTG Pactual TIG) announced today the sale of an approximately 575-acre parcel of land in the Appalachia Region of Ohio to the Appalachia Ohio Alliance (AOA), a regional nonprofit focused on water quality protection and conservation. The transaction ensures the land will be permanently protected.

The property is located near Hocking Hills State Park, which is one of Ohio’s most visited outdoor destinations with more than 4 million annual visitors, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. Set within the scenic Hocking Hills region, known for its rolling hills, hemlock forests, waterfalls, and caves, the site is valued by AOA for its ability to protect water quality and provide biodiversity benefits, as well as its potential to strengthen habitat connectivity as part of its broader Hocking Hills Conservation Initiative.

Prior to the sale, the area had been identified as having high conservation value by The Nature Conservancy (TNC), who serves as Conservation Adviser to TIG’s core US strategy.

“AOA is excited to conserve this spectacular tract, which will protect water quality in numerous headwater tributaries of Salt Creek, designated by the State of Ohio as Exceptional Warm Water Habitat and Superior High-Quality Waters,” said Steve Fleegal, Executive Director of Appalachia Ohio Alliance. “This parcel will be incorporated into AOA’s Salt Creek Narrows Big Woods Preserve, part of our Greater Hocking Hills Conservation Initiative that has conserved nearly 7,000 acres.”

“We’re thrilled to continue our collaboration with AOA,” said Charlotte Kaiser, Head of Impact Finance at BTG Pactual TIG. “It’s a powerful example of how long-standing relationships can lead to strategic decisions that benefit local communities and biodiversity. This transaction supports AOA’s broader conservation efforts in the Appalachia Region of Ohio and reflects our shared commitment to lasting environmental impact.”

This marks the second conservation sale between BTG Pactual TIG and AOA, following the sale of 280 acres for permanent protection in June 2024. Together, these transactions demonstrate the kind of opportunities that are available for collaborative conservation efforts between private landowners and mission-driven organizations.

About Appalachian Ohio Alliance (AOA)

The Appalachia Ohio Alliance (AOA) is a regional non-profit land conservancy dedicated to the conservation and stewardship of our land and water as sustainable natural resources that are an asset and a legacy for our community. Now in our twenty-third year, AOA has conserved over 17,000 acres in twenty-one counties. The Alliance achieves its mission through several principal activities: land and water conservation and stewardship; community outreach; outdoor recreation; nature-based education; and mission advocacy.

About BTG Pactual TIG

BTG Pactual TIG is one of the world’s largest timberland managers with US$7.3 billion assets and commitments and 2.9 million acres under management throughout the U.S. and Latin America (as of Q2, 2025). Its team of more than 160 professionals has an on-the-ground presence through 22 offices, bringing local, regional, and global experience to bear on the careful management of client investments. See our website for more information and important disclosures: www.timberlandinvestmentgroup.com.