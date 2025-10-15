Mattel Expands Collaboration with Roblox to Bring New Slate of Games to the Platform, Launching with Monster High Experience October 24

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT), a leading global toy and family entertainment company and owner of one of the most iconic brand portfolios in the world, and Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX), an immersive gaming and creation platform, today announced an expanded collaboration to introduce a series of new Roblox titles inspired by some of Mattel’s most celebrated brands.

Monster High, Mattel’s premier self-published Roblox experience, debuts October 24. Fans can step inside the haunted halls of Monster High like never before—customizing their pet “Creepanions,” crafting powerful elixirs in Frankie Stein’s Alchemy Lab, and joining Clawdeen Wolf’s pack to fuel the legendary Ghoulstone for fang-tastic rewards. Featuring iconic characters, endless style options, and secrets lurking beneath the school, the experience invites players to team up, show their claws, and discover that monster magic never goes out of style.

Building on the global success of Monster High, the No. 4 doll brand worldwide*, the franchise now translates its signature play patterns into Roblox's interactive digital world. Additional experiences will follow, bringing beloved franchises like Barbie, Hot Wheels, Masters of the Universe, UNO, and more to life through a dynamic lineup of standalone Mattel games on Roblox.

Additionally, as first announced at the 2025 Roblox Developers’ Conference (RDC), Polly Pocket and Street Sharks are now available on the Roblox License Manager and Licenses catalog, with Matchbox and Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots coming soon. This program enables IP holders to bring their properties into immersive digital play at scale, giving Roblox developers access to officially licensed assets for gameplay and fan creations.

Ron Friedman, Vice President, Mattel Future Lab, said: “Roblox is one of today’s most imaginative platforms, and this collaboration opens new ways for fans to experience Mattel’s brands. We’re starting with Monster High, with more standalone experiences and engagement through the License Manager to follow. Together, we’re creating worlds that seamlessly bridge physical and digital play.”

Stephanie Latham, Vice President of Global Brand Partnerships & Advertising, Roblox, added: “At Roblox, we help brands spark connections with their communities through imaginative, immersive opportunities. With Mattel bringing iconic properties like Monster High, Barbie, Hot Wheels, and Polly Pocket to the platform through custom experiences, our License Manager, and more, fans now have fresh ways to play, explore, and engage with the stories they love—proving how brands can reach next-generation audiences in meaningful and innovative ways.”

With eight decades of storytelling and cultural resonance, Mattel’s IP brings instant familiarity that deepens fan engagement while enhancing the richness of Roblox’s creative ecosystem. Mattel has already proven its strength on Roblox, partnering with Gamefam to launch Barbie DreamHouse Tycoon in 2023. The experience quickly became a top performer on Roblox, reaching close to 500 million visits.

Today’s announcement underscores Mattel’s commitment to extending physical play to the virtual world by creating digital games and experiences that drive sustained engagement among fans of all ages. The company has a robust slate of standalone games and integrations across mobile, console, PC, and in-car platforms.

*Source: Circana, LLC, Retail Tracking Service, G10 (US, CA, BR, MX, AU, DE, FR, IT, SP, UK), Dolls Supercategory, Projected USD, Jan - Dec 2024

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy and family entertainment company and owner of one of the most iconic brand portfolios in the world. We engage consumers and fans through our franchise brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends™, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Matchbox®, Monster High®, Polly Pocket®, and Barney®, as well as other popular properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include toys, content, consumer products, digital and live experiences. Our products are sold in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering generations to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us at mattel.com.

About Roblox

Roblox is an immersive gaming and creation platform that offers people millions of ways to be together, inviting its community to explore, create, and share endless unique experiences.

Roblox’s vision is to reimagine the way people come together—in a world that's safe, civil, and optimistic. To achieve this vision, Roblox is building an innovative company that, together with the community, has the ability to strengthen the social fabric and support economic growth for people around the world.

For more about Roblox, please visit corp.roblox.com.

ROBLOX and the Roblox logo are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Roblox Corporation in the United States and other countries. © 2025 Roblox Corporation. All rights reserved.