AM Best Withdraws Credit Ratings of XL Insurance Company of New York, Inc.

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has withdrawn the Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “aa” (Superior) of XL Insurance Company of New York, Inc. (XL Insurance NY) (New York, NY). At the time of the withdrawal, the outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. XL Insurance NY is no longer actively writing business. As a result, XL Insurance NY has requested to no longer participate in AM Best’s interactive rating process and AM Best is withdrawing the rating.

