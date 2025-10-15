d1g1t and Mako Financial Technologies Form Strategic Partnership to Digitally Streamline Client Management Workflows

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--d1g1t, a leading enterprise wealth management technology provider, and Mako Financial Technologies, a provider of next-generation workflow technology solutions for the financial services industry, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver unified client management and core portfolio management workflows.

This collaboration brings together Mako’s expertise in digital onboarding, KYC oversight, and operations automation with d1g1t’s institutional-grade analytics engine and unified wealth management platform. Already, Mako and d1g1t have been engaged with several clients to gather feedback and lay groundwork for a fully integrated advisor and client experience.

The partnership is designed to reduce manual processes, enhance data accuracy, and accelerate processing times – ultimately enabling faster revenue realization and real-time data connectivity for advisors. Together, d1g1t and Mako will deliver digitally integrated client and advisor portal data, streamline the migration of large books of business, and uphold institutional-grade compliance standards throughout the process.

“We share d1g1t’s philosophy of an elevated, engaged client experience,” said Raphael Bouskila, Mako’s founder and President. “This partnership will deliver on that philosophy with seamlessly integrated tools.”

The management consultancy McKinsey has identified that wealth advisors spend 60-70% of their time on non-advisory activities like paperwork and product research. Mako’s workflow solutions, combined with d1g1t’s comprehensive wealth management platform, will significantly reduce the time advisors spend on fragmented and manual processes – enabling a digital business model that streamlines workflows, arms advisors with real-time intelligence, and delivers the best digital client experience.

"We’re excited to join forces with Mako to help firms deliver the modern digital client experience investors’ demand,” said Dr. Dan Rosen, CEO and Co-founder, d1g1t. “By bringing together our industry-leading platforms the integrated solution delivers a fully digital, end-to-end experience that automates onboarding, ensures data consistency throughout the investor journey, and empowers advisors to focus on what matters most, serving their clients.”

As part of the partnership, the integrated solution is available today to firms in both the US and Canada. Initial integration efforts and client pilot programs are expected to be announced in the coming months. Parties interested in leveraging the solution should communicate directly with their Mako or d1g1t contact point to schedule a conversation.

About Mako Financial Technologies

Since 2018, Mako has provided cloud-based client engagement and business process automation services, such as digital onboarding, client reporting, and form automation across the Canadian wealth management industry. Mako offers flexible data model configuration, multi-step data entry, native e-signature, compliance checks, and bulk account opening. Mako is honoured to be a 5-Star WealthTech Provider, and a proud member of PMAC. Mako is headquartered in Montreal, Canada, and led by a team of finance and technology experts. For more information, please visit www.makofintech.com or email info@makofintech.com.

About d1g1t

d1g1t is a leading wealth management technology provider that helps RIAs, Multi-family offices, Broker Dealers, Custodians, and Bank Advisor Networks transition to a digital business model. Our award-winning Enterprise Wealth Management Platform is designed to transform the patchwork of legacy systems with an integrated platform that drives scale and operational efficiencies across the organization. Powered by an institutional-grade performance and risk engine, d1g1t provides on-demand analytics consistently used across integrated workflows for reporting, billing, trading, compliance, and client engagement activities. d1g1t provides advisors and their clients with the best digital experience available in the market, enabling firms to elevate the quality of their advice and demonstrate its value to clients. Learn more at www.d1g1t.com.