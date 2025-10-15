Arch and Archway Group Partner to Enhance Alternative Investment Management

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arch, a modern platform for tracking private markets investments, and Archway Group, a leading provider of technology and outsourced services to single- and multi-family offices, today announced a strategic partnership aimed at delivering a unified, end-to-end solution for UHNW investors and their advisors. This collaboration integrates Arch’s alternative investment data into Archway’s robust accounting and reporting platform, providing greater visibility into a client’s portfolio across both private and public investments.

As global alternative investments approach a projected $29.2 trillion in 2029, there is a clear demand for modern reporting tools that simplify private investment management. This partnership brings together two client-centric firms to provide investors with a consolidated view of investment data, streamlined accounting and reporting, as well as access to real-time portfolio insights through a secure, all-in-one portal.

“Archway is one of the most established and respected providers of accounting and portfolio reporting software in the industry,” said Ryan Eisenman, co-founder and CEO of Arch. “We’ve long served many of the same multibillion-dollar family office clients, and it’s clear that the new Archway management team shares our commitment to delivering an exceptional experience for family offices, private banks, private wealth teams and alternative asset managers. This partnership represents an opportunity to bring the market a fully integrated alternative investments workflow, reporting and accounting solution designed to empower both capital allocators and operations teams.”

Archway supports nearly 600 UHNW families, including 10 of the wealthiest 25 families in the U.S., with over $750 billion tracked across complex portfolios, trusts and operating entities. By consolidating data across investment portfolios, trusts, operating businesses, real estate and personal accounts, Archway enables clients to achieve greater levels of operational efficiency and improved decision-making. By integrating with Arch, Archway’s clients will be able to gain a more comprehensive view of portfolio performance and access deeper analytics on alternatives.

“With decades of heritage as a trusted leader in family office technology and services, Archway is committed to delivering the most advanced and reliable platform in the market,” said Anthony Abenante, CEO of Archway Group. “Our partnership with Arch marks a pivotal evolution, bringing simplicity and clarity to ultra-high-net-worth investors by providing a true 360-degree view of their portfolios. Arch is among the most innovative technology firms today, and together we are breaking down legacy silos to unify accounting, investment data aggregation and reporting into a single, seamless platform. Our mission is clear: to be the trusted ‘single source of truth’ that empowers investors with sharper insights and smarter decisions.”

The partnership advances Arch’s mission to become the “Schwab for alternatives”—a single, intuitive platform replacing the thousands of clicks and countless hours once required to manage private investments.

“We see Arch and Archway as two parts of the same whole: both integral pieces of our investment management database,” said Brian Lynch, senior investment analyst at Fingerboard Family Office, a joint user of Arch and Archway. “It’s exciting to see that same view expressed through this formal partnership, which we expect will save us crucial time and open the door to smarter, more connected ways of working across both platforms.”

Arch and Archway’s integrated platform is currently being rolled out to joint clients in an initial beta phase, with full availability anticipated later in the fourth quarter. For more information about Arch, and to receive a walk-through of the platform, please email hello@arch.co. To explore Archway’s technology platform and outsourced services, please email sales@archwaygroup.com.

About Arch

Arch is the first Alternatives Management Platform, streamlining the entire lifecycle of alternative investing — from logging into portals and collecting K-1s to automating capital calls and delivering real-time reporting. With Arch, investors gain on-demand reporting, real-time insights and visibility across their private equity, venture capital, hedge funds, real estate and other private investments. Arch supports $275 billion in private assets across 480 leading allocators, including 180 single family offices, 100 RIAs and multi-family offices, four of the top 20 global banks, seven of the top 20 accounting firms, as well as prominent fund administrators, law firms, and institutions.

To learn more or request a demo, visit arch.co/contact. Follow Arch on X (@gotk1s) or LinkedIn or visit us in our New York City headquarters for more information.

About Archway Group

Archway Group provides technology and outsourced services that power the accounting, investment management, and reporting functions of family offices, private wealth advisors, financial institutions, and alternative asset managers. Through its award-winning Archway Platform℠, the firm delivers the infrastructure and insights required for a 360-degree total wealth view.

Archway supports nearly 600 ultra-high-net-worth families, including 10 of the 25 wealthiest in the U.S., with over $750 billion tracked across complex portfolios, trusts, and operating entities.

Learn more at www.archwaygroup.com.