Arroyo Investors Executes Purchase and Sale Agreement for Leading U.S. Distributed Power Generation Solutions Company

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arroyo Investors Fund III (“Arroyo” or “the Firm”) announced today the sale of Life Cycle Power (“LCP” or “the Company”), a leading provider of mobile generation solutions in the U.S., to Partners Group, one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry.

Under the terms of the Purchase and Sale Agreement, Arroyo will sell to Partners Group 100% of the ownership interests in the Company. As a result, Partners Group will be acquiring:

An 897 MW fleet of mobile power generation units currently in operation, representing one of the largest and most efficient turn-key mobile fleets in the country

An additional 228 MW of mobile power generation units currently on order from original equipment manufacturers with whom LCP has long-standing relationships

The ability to provide mission-critical services to a broad range of end users, supporting grid resiliency, covering emergency power needs, and bridging transitional periods

A growing pipeline due to thematic tailwinds including the growth of AI data center demand and the expansion of domestic industrial facilities

“We are very pleased with the result of this sale process surrounding LCP,” said Chuck Jordan, a Founding Partner of Arroyo Investors. “When the expected sale of LCP closes, Arroyo’s Fund III will continue to reflect our Firm’s ability to actively manage growth-orientated operating companies while achieving superior financial investment results.”

Less than seven years into its partnership life, Fund III has achieved returns of more than twice its invested capital, with one significant portfolio company well positioned for ongoing value creation remaining in its portfolio.

Arroyo announced earlier this year the final close of Arroyo Investors Fund IV, L.P., and affiliated vehicles with more than $1 billion in total equity capital commitments.

BofA Securities acted as exclusive financial advisor and Bracewell LLP acted as legal counsel to Arroyo on the sale of LCP.

ABOUT ARROYO INVESTORS

Arroyo is a Houston-based independent investment manager focused on power and energy infrastructure investments across North America. The Arroyo team has built a leading reputation for investing in infrastructure assets while achieving outstanding portfolio investment results. For more information, visit www.arroyoinvestors.com.