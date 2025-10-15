-

Omilia and Route 101 Strengthen Partnership With Certified Implementation Partner Status

Omilia deepens its UK presence through an expanded partnership with Route 101 to deliver transformative Agentic AI customer experiences, at scale.

ATHENS, Greece--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Omilia, a global leader in Conversational AI (CAI), today announced that Route 101, a leading integrator of next-generation customer engagement technologies, has achieved Omilia Certified Implementation Partner (CIP) status, marking a significant milestone in the companies’ growing partnership. This certification underscores Route 101’s expanding in-house expertise and proven ability to deliver advanced AI-driven customer experiences at scale.

Route 101 has successfully deployed Omilia’s Conversational and Agentic AI solutions across multiple industries, including financial services and travel. Recent highlights include a Digital Channel AI Agent for a leading financial services provider and a Voice AI Agent for a major cruise company. These projects have transformed customer interactions, streamlined operations, and demonstrated the tangible value of Agentic AI.

“Achieving CIP status is a proud moment for our team and formal recognition of the transformative work we’ve been doing with Omilia,” said Peter Thompson, Head of CX Shared Services at Route 101. “We are passionate about helping clients embrace AI to improve both efficiency and customer experience. This partnership gives us the expertise, the leading platform from Omilia, and the momentum to accelerate that journey even further.”

Omilia’s Certified Implementation Partner program represents the highest standard of partner excellence, requiring rigorous training and evidence of delivering exemplary service to customers. Route 101’s accreditation validates its technical depth, industry knowledge, and ability to deliver measurable business outcomes for enterprises adopting Agentic AI.

“Route 101 has quickly proven itself as a trusted partner, combining technical expertise with a strong focus on customer outcomes,” said Dimitris Vassos, CEO and co-founder of Omilia. “With their track record of successful implementations, we’re excited to expand our collaboration and bring the power of Agentic AI to even more organizations across the UK and beyond.”

By blending Omilia’s AI-first platform with its ecosystem of cloud contact centre solutions, Route 101 is uniquely positioned to help enterprises deliver seamless, personalized, and secure customer experiences across every channel.

About Omilia:

Omilia is the global standard for AI-driven customer service transformation. Our native Agentic AI platform revolutionizes how brands engage with customers - automating interactions with precision, empowering agents in real time, and delivering seamless, personalized experiences across all channels.

Powered by deep expertise in developing proprietary Agentic AI technology, and multi-layered anti-fraud capabilities, we enable businesses to move decisively, cost effectively and safely into the era of AI-first contact centers.

Omilia’s Unified Agentic AI learns from across the entire customer journey - from self-service to live agent interactions - unlocking continuous self-learning and breaking the “glass ceiling” of containment that legacy siloed models can’t achieve.

Trusted by the world’s most demanding brands and built on over two decades of AI innovation, Omilia delivers measurable outcomes: lower costs, higher efficiency, and unmatched customer satisfaction - all while preserving the human touch where it matters most.

About Route 101:

Route 101 is a provider of next-generation, SaaS customer engagement platforms, offering award-winning solutions from market-leading vendors. The business delivers a full range of services to ensure clients get the maximum value from the solutions provided, which includes all associated consultancy, professional services, training, and support. With a team of experts and a passion for innovation, Route 101 collaborates with NiCE to provide transformative solutions that empower organisations to connect with their customers more effectively.

Contacts

For media inquiries, please contact:

Lisa Grantham
Chief Marketing Officer, Omilia
lgrantham@omilia.com

Brands2Life
OmiliaUS@brands2life.com

