Genesys Announces the Renewal of the Partnership with Scuderia Ferrari HP and the Beginning of a New Technical Collaboration

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genesys®, a global cloud leader in AI-Powered Experience Orchestration, is taking its partnership with Scuderia Ferrari HP to the next level. Strengthening the companies’ existing relationship, which today renewed in a multiyear deal, the partnership will now extend beyond the track to support existing Ferrari customer experiences worldwide.

“We are pleased to renew and expand our collaboration with Genesys, a partner that shares with Ferrari the constant pursuit of excellence and innovation. After the first years of working together in Formula 1 racing, we are proud to extend this partnership beyond the track as well, to offer our customers increasingly unique and distinctive experiences,” said Lorenzo Giorgetti, chief racing revenue officer at Ferrari.

Just as success in Formula 1 requires precision, agility and the ability to see around corners, Genesys applies that same mindset to customer experience (CX). In today’s experience economy, innovation and excellence are paramount and continuous evolution is imperative to stay ahead. Through this partnership, Genesys will provide its expertise and solutions to enhance customer experiences and help make it more effective, efficient and emotionally intelligent.

“Ferrari represents passion, performance and innovation — values we aim to embody in the experiences we offer our customers. With Genesys, we rely on technology that provides extremely valuable insights into the data we gather, helping us create personalized, one-of-a-kind interactions that truly capture the essence of our brand,” said Alfonso Fuggetta, chief digital transformation officer at Ferrari.

Central to this collaboration is the Genesys Cloud™ platform, which provides a comprehensive, real-time view of customers and employees, enabling the creation of consistent, personalized and outcome-driven experiences. Further, with CX Cloud from Genesys and Salesforce, integrated with the CRM powered by Salesforce, Ferrari will be able to better understand customer interactions, behavior and history across their journey.

“We are pleased to renew our partnership with Scuderia Ferrari HP, a relationship built on shared values and a commitment to innovation. Success on the track comes from discipline, strategy and constant refinement. The same is true for CX leadership, where AI-powered insights and adaptability can drive lasting results,” said Tony Bates, chairman and CEO of Genesys. “Genesys brings together the best of technology and human empathy to help organizations like Ferrari transform every interaction into an opportunity to deliver value and strengthen relationships.”

The extended partnership reflects both companies’ commitment to continuous innovation, pursuit of excellence and teamwork, with the goal of ensuring that Ferrari clients and employees worldwide benefit from next-level support.

About Genesys

Genesys® empowers more than 8,000 organizations worldwide to create the best customer and employee experiences. With agentic AI at its core, Genesys Cloud™ is the AI-Powered Experience Orchestration Platform that connects people, systems, data and AI across the enterprise. As a result, organizations can drive customer loyalty, growth and retention while increasing operational efficiency and teamwork across human and AI workforces. To learn more, visit www.genesys.com.

© 2025 Genesys. All rights reserved. Genesys, the Genesys logo, Genesys Cloud, Genesys Cloud CX, GCXNow, Experience as a Service and AppFoundry are trademarks, service marks and/or registered trademarks of Genesys. All other company names and logos may be registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective companies.