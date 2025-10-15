-

Genesys Announces the Renewal of the Partnership with Scuderia Ferrari HP and the Beginning of a New Technical Collaboration

Genesys takes its partnership with Ferrari to the next level, aiming to enhance personalized experiences

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genesys®, a global cloud leader in AI-Powered Experience Orchestration, is taking its partnership with Scuderia Ferrari HP to the next level. Strengthening the companies’ existing relationship, which today renewed in a multiyear deal, the partnership will now extend beyond the track to support existing Ferrari customer experiences worldwide.

“We are pleased to renew and expand our collaboration with Genesys, a partner that shares with Ferrari the constant pursuit of excellence and innovation. After the first years of working together in Formula 1 racing, we are proud to extend this partnership beyond the track as well, to offer our customers increasingly unique and distinctive experiences,” said Lorenzo Giorgetti, chief racing revenue officer at Ferrari.

Just as success in Formula 1 requires precision, agility and the ability to see around corners, Genesys applies that same mindset to customer experience (CX). In today’s experience economy, innovation and excellence are paramount and continuous evolution is imperative to stay ahead. Through this partnership, Genesys will provide its expertise and solutions to enhance customer experiences and help make it more effective, efficient and emotionally intelligent.

“Ferrari represents passion, performance and innovation — values we aim to embody in the experiences we offer our customers. With Genesys, we rely on technology that provides extremely valuable insights into the data we gather, helping us create personalized, one-of-a-kind interactions that truly capture the essence of our brand,” said Alfonso Fuggetta, chief digital transformation officer at Ferrari.

Central to this collaboration is the Genesys Cloud™ platform, which provides a comprehensive, real-time view of customers and employees, enabling the creation of consistent, personalized and outcome-driven experiences. Further, with CX Cloud from Genesys and Salesforce, integrated with the CRM powered by Salesforce, Ferrari will be able to better understand customer interactions, behavior and history across their journey.

“We are pleased to renew our partnership with Scuderia Ferrari HP, a relationship built on shared values and a commitment to innovation. Success on the track comes from discipline, strategy and constant refinement. The same is true for CX leadership, where AI-powered insights and adaptability can drive lasting results,” said Tony Bates, chairman and CEO of Genesys. “Genesys brings together the best of technology and human empathy to help organizations like Ferrari transform every interaction into an opportunity to deliver value and strengthen relationships.”

The extended partnership reflects both companies’ commitment to continuous innovation, pursuit of excellence and teamwork, with the goal of ensuring that Ferrari clients and employees worldwide benefit from next-level support.

About Genesys

Genesys® empowers more than 8,000 organizations worldwide to create the best customer and employee experiences. With agentic AI at its core, Genesys Cloud™ is the AI-Powered Experience Orchestration Platform that connects people, systems, data and AI across the enterprise. As a result, organizations can drive customer loyalty, growth and retention while increasing operational efficiency and teamwork across human and AI workforces. To learn more, visit www.genesys.com.

© 2025 Genesys. All rights reserved. Genesys, the Genesys logo, Genesys Cloud, Genesys Cloud CX, GCXNow, Experience as a Service and AppFoundry are trademarks, service marks and/or registered trademarks of Genesys. All other company names and logos may be registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective companies.

Contacts

Media Contacts
Kelley Crane
Kelley.crane@genesys.com
Zeno Group
genesys@zenogroup.com

Industry:

Genesys

Details
Headquarters: Menlo Park , California
CEO: Tony Bates
Employees: +6000
Organization: PRI
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Media Contacts
Kelley Crane
Kelley.crane@genesys.com
Zeno Group
genesys@zenogroup.com

More News From Genesys

Genesys Earns 2025 Great Place to Work Certification Across 17 Countries

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genesys®, a global cloud leader in AI-Powered Experience Orchestration, today announced that it has been Certified™ as a Great Place to Work®. The certification reflects the voices of Genesys employees themselves — with 91% of those surveyed saying it’s a great place to work, 34 percentage points higher than the average US-based company. Earned across 17 countries, the recognition underscores the company’s commitment to fostering a culture where people feel value...

Genesys Recognized as a Leader in the 2025 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide General-Purpose Conversational AI

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genesys®, a global cloud leader in AI-Powered Experience Orchestration, today announced its recognition as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape™: Worldwide General-Purpose Conversational Artificial Intelligence 2025 Vendor Assessment (doc #US52972625, September 2025). The company believes its sustained global AI recognition reflects the strength of the Genesys Cloud™ platform in helping organizations advance their AI maturity and manage conversations for full orchestr...

Genesys Named a “Best-Led Company” by Glassdoor

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genesys®, a global cloud leader in AI-Powered Experience Orchestration, today announced it has been recognized as one of Glassdoor’s Best-Led Companies of 2025. The annual award honors organizations with exceptional leadership, as reflected in employee feedback on Glassdoor. This recognition highlights the strength of the Genesys leadership team and its commitment to creating a workplace built on trust, collaboration and transparency. Central to this is the Genes...
Back to Newsroom