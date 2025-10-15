HomeServe South Jersey and Lennox Team Up to Give Back Through Feel the Love Campaign

STRATFORD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On Tuesday, October 7, HomeServe South Jersey (formerly South Jersey Energy Service Plus) partnered with Lennox to participate in the annual Feel the Love program, sponsored by the LII Lennox Foundation, a nationwide initiative that provides free HVAC systems to deserving individuals. Through this program, David, a senior citizen from Stratford, NJ, received a brand-new, high-efficiency HVAC system, restoring critical comfort and peace of mind to his home.

David, living on a fixed income and often relying on community support like Meals on Wheels, faced a dire situation when his home’s HVAC equipment was condemned due to safety concerns. This left him without essential heating or cooling, and the prospect of replacing such a vital and costly system was financially impossible.

His plight came to light during a routine service visit by HomeServe South Jersey technician Rick Valentino, who had serviced David’s home before. With the winter season approaching and recognizing David’s challenging circumstances and immediate need, Rick immediately knew he was the right candidate for the Feel the Love program.

“It’s all about helping each other,” said Rick Valentino. “David’s system wasn’t safe, and I knew he didn’t have the means to replace it. This was a chance to step up for someone who truly needed help.”

Lennox, the campaign’s organizer, generously donated the equipment, and HomeServe South Jersey donated the labor for the installation. The full installation of the new system took place on Tuesday, October 7th, as part of a nationwide Lennox effort with similar installations occurring across the country during the same week.

“We’re always looking for ways to put the customer first,” said Frank Siderio Jr., Field Manager of HomeServe South Jersey. “Donating our time and expertise for someone like David is exactly what our team stands for.”

For David, the gift was life-changing. “I didn’t know how I was going to stay in my home without heat this winter,” said David. “This new system means safety, comfort, and peace of mind. I’m so grateful to everyone who made this happen. Without it, I would have faced the heartbreaking decision of having to sell my house.”

A New Name, Same Commitment to the Community

This year’s Feel the Love campaign also coincides with a major milestone for HomeServe South Jersey, who were formerly known as South Jersey Energy Service Plus (SJESP). They've officially rebranded and changed their name after operating under SJESP for over 20 years. Now, the company—acquired by HomeServe in 2017—has officially aligned its brand with the national HomeServe family.

The rebrand reflects a unified identity while maintaining the same trusted service that South Jersey customers have relied on for decades. HomeServe South Jersey remains deeply rooted in the local community, with a renewed focus on delivering top-quality customer care under a name that reflects its national support and resources. Customers can expect the same great service and seamless coverage, just under the new national name of HomeServe, a leader in home repair solutions with more than 4.5 million customers across the U.S.

Whether it’s through everyday service calls or life-changing initiatives like Feel the Love, HomeServe South Jersey continues to prove that their commitment to customers goes far beyond the job. For more information about HomeServe South Jersey, visit www.homeservesj.com.

About HomeServe

HomeServe USA Corp. (HomeServe) is a leading residential infrastructure home repair solutions company serving more than 4.5 million customers across North America. Dedicated to protecting homeowners from the unexpected costs and disruptions caused by plumbing, electrical, HVAC, and other home repair emergencies, HomeServe provides comprehensive protection plans designed to offer peace of mind.

Collaborating with over 1,350 municipal and utility partners, HomeServe is committed to empowering communities by educating and advocating for homeowners facing urgent repair needs. The company is consistently recognized for its outstanding customer satisfaction, maintains accreditation from the Better Business Bureau, and is proudly endorsed by the National League of Cities.

For more information about HomeServe, including expert home repair advice and inspiring customer stories, visit www.homeserve.com. Connect with HomeServe, a ten-year Great Place to Work certified company, on social media via Facebook and Twitter @HomeServeUSA, Instagram @HomeServe_USA, and LinkedIn @HomeServe-USA. For company updates and news, follow on X @HomeServeUSNews.

About Lennox Feel the Love Program™

Since 2009, Feel The Love has been a key program for Lennox Residential to give back to its communities. Culminating in Feel The Love Installation Week this October, Lennox partners with HVAC installers and local community members in the United States and portions of Canada to deliver units at no cost to people who put others before themselves and need a helping hand. For more information about how Lennox is bringing perfect air to deserving households across the United States and Canada, visit FeelTheLove.com. Beginning in 2024, the LII Lennox Foundation began sponsoring the Feel the Love program.

About Lennox

Lennox (NYSE: LII) is a leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. Dedicated to sustainability and creating comfortable and healthier environments for our residential and commercial customers while reducing their carbon footprint, we lead the field in innovation with our cooling, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems. Additional information is available at www.lennox.com.