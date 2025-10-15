Adtalem Global Education and Google Cloud Partner to Launch New AI Credentials Program for Healthcare Professionals

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE), the nation's largest healthcare educator, today announced the launch of the first comprehensive AI credentials program that will be designed specifically for healthcare professionals at scale, reaching students and practicing clinicians across its institutions and partner health systems. Through a strategic partnership with Google Cloud, Adtalem will deliver curriculum powered by Google Cloud's industry-leading AI technology, providing students with direct, hands-on experience with tools reshaping clinical practice.

This comes at an important time. While healthcare organizations have invested billions in AI technologies to address capacity constraints and workforce shortages, only 28% of physicians feel prepared to leverage AI’s benefits while protecting patients from potential risks, and 36% of nurses cite a lack of knowledge on how to use AI-based technology and tools as a top concern. This AI readiness gap leaves healthcare systems unable to fully realize their technology investments precisely when they need them most.

"We're moving at the speed healthcare demands," said Michael Betz, Chief Digital Officer, Adtalem Global Education. "This partnership with Google Cloud gives our students a competitive edge in their careers—whether they're treating patients, providing mental health counseling or leading healthcare teams. Our graduates will enter the workforce confident in using AI to enhance their clinical decisions, spend less time on paperwork and more time connecting with patients. Healthcare providers are telling us they need professionals who can help drive responsible AI innovation and adoption, and our students will be ready to lead that change from day one."

The partnership will equip Adtalem with Google Cloud’s full AI-optimized tech stack, delivering the secure, compliant and scalable infrastructure vital for managing sensitive healthcare data, agentic systems and new pedagogical experiences. This differentiated AI stack features Google Cloud AI technologies and expertise, including Gemini, Google's advanced family of AI models, and Vertex AI services, to collaboratively develop a highly relevant and practical AI curriculum. This ensures students are equipped with the precise, in-demand skills required to drive innovation in healthcare.

“To unlock the true potential of AI in healthcare, we must empower the clinicians who use it," said Brent Mitchell, vice president, Google Public Sector. “By partnering with Adtalem, we're ensuring that both future and current healthcare professionals have the specialized knowledge to implement AI tools safely, responsibly and effectively in clinical practice. This partnership will help healthcare organizations unlock the full potential of their AI investments while maintaining the highest standards of patient care.”

The AI credentials program launches in 2026 with plans to expand across all Adtalem's institutions, including Chamberlain University, Walden University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine—collectively serving over 91,000 students. Participants will complete specialized coursework covering AI applications in clinical practice, ethical considerations, patient safety protocols and hands-on experience with healthcare-specific AI tools commonly used across hospital systems and clinical practices.

Healthcare professionals seeking continuing education can access this same AI credentials program through the Adtalem institution of their choice, with flexible coursework built for working clinicians' schedules that delivers practical, job-ready skills.

This partnership advances Adtalem's strategy to become the clinical workforce partner of choice for healthcare providers nationwide. It combines Adtalem's deep expertise in clinical education with Google Cloud's AI technologies to create a comprehensive learning experience that prepares healthcare professionals to leverage AI as a tool for improving patient outcomes while maintaining human-centered care.

To see how Adtalem's AI initiatives address the healthcare workforce crisis, visit Adtalem.com/about-us/innovation and for more on how Google Cloud is driving innovation in education, visit goo.gle/higher-ed.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education is the leading provider of healthcare education in the U.S., shaping the future of healthcare by preparing a dynamic workforce with high-quality academic programs. We innovate education pathways, align with industry needs and empower individuals to reach their full potential. Our commitment to excellence and access is reflected in our expansive network of institutions, serving over 91,000 students and supported by a strong community of approximately 365,000 alumni and over 10,000 dedicated employees. Visit Adtalem.com for more information and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.