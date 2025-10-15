Platform Science to Power Fleet-Wide Technology Transformation for Anderson Trucking Service

SAN DIEGO & ST. CLOUD, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Platform Science, a leading connected vehicle platform, and Anderson Trucking Service, Inc. (ATS) today announced that ATS has selected Platform Science to power a fleet-wide technology transformation. Platform Science driver and back-office apps and solutions will be deployed across ATS’s fleet of 1,500 trucks, which includes flatbed, heavy haul, specialized, and dry van equipment. ATS’s drivers will now be able to access telematics, software solutions, real-time vehicle data, and “best of breed” third-party applications directly from their vehicles, improving productivity, safety and overall satisfaction.

The rollout of Platform Science technology will simplify compliance and enhance operational efficiency across ATS’s mixed fleet. With flexible configurations and an intuitive interface, Platform Science unifies ATS’s back office and drivers through one seamless platform, Virtual Vehicle. The back office will have access to mission critical fleet related data to gain operational efficiencies. This deployment gives ATS the visibility, scalability, and control needed to support its continued growth and deliver consistent performance across all segments of its business.

“ATS is deeply committed to innovation and they are dedicated to shaping the future of intelligent fleet operations,” said Anton Albrand, VP of Sales, Platform Science. “Through our Virtual Vehicle open platform, we will help further future-proof ATS’ operations. We are honored to partner with them to streamline and deliver their multiple driver workflows and provide valuable fleet insights and trends enabling optimal decision making and scalable control across a complex, multi-division fleet.”

“Platform Science was the clear choice for us based on their high touch, hands-on partnership approach from day 1. Their leadership in connected vehicle technology, deep OEM relationships, and proven ability to support complex, large-scale operations are aligned with how we’re building for what’s next,” said Ben Delong, VP of Business Technology, ATS. “Integrating Platform Science’s technology gives us the flexibility to continue delivering exceptional service to our customers and drivers. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in our relentless quest for driver satisfaction, back-office efficiency, and overall digital transformation.”

Together, ATS and Platform Science are redefining what’s possible for intelligent, connected fleet operations at scale.

About Platform Science

Platform Science is transforming transportation technology by empowering enterprise fleets with a unified, user-friendly technology platform. Platform Science makes it easy to develop, deploy, and manage mobile devices and applications on commercial vehicles, giving fleets an edge in efficiency, flexibility, visibility, and productivity. The customizable platform delivers an unlimited canvas to fleets and developers seeking to innovate and create new solutions as customers' needs, businesses, and industries evolve. In Feb. 2025, Platform Science acquired Trimble's global transportation telematics business units to accelerate the future of transportation technology through the global expansion of Virtual Vehicle. Platform Science was named by Fast Company as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies and is currently ranked #2 in the FreightTech 25 Awards by industry news leader FreightWaves. For more information, please visit www.platformscience.com.

About Anderson Trucking Service

Founded in 1955, Anderson Trucking Service, Inc. (ATS) is a leading global transportation and logistics company headquartered in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Driven to become the most sought-after transportation provider in the world, the Anderson Family of Companies delivers freight shipping solutions across all of North America and internationally. ATS’s comprehensive array of capabilities encompasses truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), and specialized transportation services, freight brokerage, logistics management and more.

For more information, visit www.atsinc.com. For truck driver job opportunities, visit www.drive4ats.com.