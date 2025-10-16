ACI Worldwide and BitPay Partner to Power Crypto and Stablecoin Payments for Global Merchants and Payment Service Providers

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), an original innovator in global payments technology, today announced a strategic partnership with BitPay, the world’s leading cryptocurrency payments processor, to further expand its digital assets solutions for merchants and payment service providers (PSPs) through ACI's Payments Orchestration Platform.

This partnership strengthens ACI’s commitment to digital currency innovation by expanding the platform’s established capabilities for merchants and PSPs. According to a recent study by ACI Worldwide and Payments Dive, 55% of global retailers are evaluating cryptocurrency acceptance as part of their payment strategy.

By integrating BitPay, ACI further differentiates its Payments Orchestration Platform, enabling seamless acceptance and management of digital currencies including stablecoins as a strategic complement to traditional payment rails. Building on capabilities ACI introduced in 2021, merchants and PSPs can now integrate BitPay, alongside other payment options to access upgraded features - including the ability to accept, store, and spend cryptocurrencies. BitPay's platform supports a range of use cases, including peer-to-peer payments, and mobile point-of-sale applications.

"As regulated stablecoins evolve from niche to mainstream, they're creating new opportunities for cross-border transactions and settlement optimization," said Adriana Iordan, Global Head of Merchant at ACI Worldwide. "Our partnership with BitPay represents one element of our broader digital assets strategy. Based on growing demand from our PSPs and merchant clients, we're ensuring they have multiple pathways to leverage these emerging rails where they add value - whether for payment acceptance or specific use cases like cross-border B2B settlements and treasury operations."

"Together with ACI Worldwide, we're making digital currencies more accessible and practical for real-world commerce," said Stephen Pair, Co-Founder and CEO at BitPay. "This partnership brings our proven crypto payment capabilities to ACI's global customer base, enabling everything from simple payment acceptance to cross-border settlement scenarios as market demand develops."

The integrated solution supports settlement in both fiat and stablecoins, offering enhanced flexibility and efficiency for merchants operating in diverse markets. As our clients explore these capabilities, businesses can leverage stablecoins for treasury operations, supplier payments, and cross-border settlements - creating new options for how global commerce can operate.

ACI's Payment Orchestration Platform streamlines the complexity of managing multiple payment methods, acquirers, and gateways through a single, unified interface. By incorporating various digital currency solutions, merchants and PSPs can explore new revenue opportunities - typically seeing a 1–3% percent growth in sales where implemented - while offering customers greater choice and convenience at checkout.

“ACI Worldwide remains committed to a rail-agnostic approach, expanding its digital assets ecosystem through additional partnerships and integrations as the market matures,” continued Adriana Iordan. “This ensures our clients are prepared to leverage digital payment innovations as use cases emerge and regulatory frameworks solidify.”

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, an original innovator in global payments technology, delivers transformative software solutions that power intelligent payments orchestration in real time so banks, billers, and merchants can drive growth, while continuously modernizing their payment infrastructures, simply and securely. With 50 years of trusted payments expertise, we combine our global footprint with a local presence to offer enhanced payment experiences to stay ahead of constantly changing payment challenges and opportunities.

About BitPay

Founded in 2011, BitPay is one of the oldest cryptocurrency companies. As a pioneer in blockchain payment processing, the company's mission is to transform how businesses and people send, receive, and store money. Its business solutions eliminate fraud chargebacks, reduce the cost of payment processing, and enable borderless payments in cryptocurrency, among other services. For consumers, the BitPay Wallet offers a complete digital asset management solution to buy, store, swap, sell, and spend cryptocurrency with ease. The company has offices in North America, Europe, and South America and has raised more than $70 million in funding from leading investment firms including Founders Fund, Index Ventures, Virgin Group, and Aquiline Technology Growth. For more information visit bitpay.com.

