Faster Lienholder Payments: One Inc and Copart Lead the Way in Automotive Claims Innovation

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--From the floor at ITC Vegas 2025, One Inc, the leading digital payments network for the insurance industry, today announced a groundbreaking collaboration with Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT), the global leader in online vehicle auctions, to both modernize and expedite lienholder payments for total loss vehicle claims. This collaboration integrates One Inc’s ClaimsPay® platform with Copart’s Title Express and Loan Payoff system, delivering faster, more accurate payments to lienholders while improving the claims experience for insurance carriers and their customers.

Vehicles are declared a total loss in over 20% of accidents, according to Axios. The process requires payoffs totaling tens of billions in auto loans annually from insurance companies to banks and other auto lenders. The rapid disbursement of lienholder payments dramatically improves the experience for all parties – the insured, the insurance carrier, and ultimately the bank or other lienholder. Existing traditional paper-based processes cause significant delays, triggering a cascade of inefficiencies including slower title transfers, postponed vehicle remarketing, and mounting capital costs. These delays not only raise operational costs for insurers but also frustrate policyholders awaiting resolution on their claims.

One Inc’s ClaimsPay streamlines lienholder payments by replacing outdated processes with a fully digital, integrated system and the most modern payment rails. This improves financial settlements and lien releases to help clear titles, ensure smooth ownership transfers, and reduce reconciliation delays within insurance carrier payment operations, creating efficiency from a “payoff” button on the insurance core system straight through to lien satisfaction. The One Inc network of more than one million vendors, carriers and other participants in the P&C marketplace can now also pay to thousands of lienholders nationally.

“Our partnership with Copart is transforming lienholder payment management,” said Ian Drysdale, CEO of One Inc. “Speed matters in claims, and this integration ensures payments move quickly and accurately. When lienholder payments are processed faster, Copart can move vehicles to auction sooner, generating immediate value for insurers and minimizing disruptions for all involved.”

Carriers can now initiate payments directly through their core systems or Copart’s platform, benefiting from real-time updates, VIN-based matching, and ultimately, a streamlined claims process. These advancements not only reduce manual touchpoints and the risk of errors, but also help insurers stand out by delivering superior customer experiences.

“Integrating One Inc’s ClaimsPay is the next step in modernizing this critical process,” said Robert H. Vannuccini, Chief Sales Officer for Copart. “This partnership accelerates claim cycle times, cuts carrying costs, and helps all Copart Title Express stakeholders—insurers, customers, and lenders—move faster with greater transparency. Lenders using Copart’s Lender Portal to provide total-loss payoff details will gain even more speed and efficiency from this new payment capability.”

About Copart

Founded in 1982, Copart is a global leader in online vehicle auctions. Copart's innovative technology and online auction platforms connect vehicle consigners to approximately 1 million members in over 185 countries. Copart offers a comprehensive suite of vehicle remarketing services to insurance companies, financial institutions, dealers, rental car companies, charities, fleet operators, and individuals, and offers vehicles via auction to dealers, dismantlers, rebuilders, exporters, and the general public. With operations at over 250 locations in 11 countries, Copart sold more than 4 million units in the last year. Copart currently operates in the United States (Copart.com), Canada (Copart.ca), the United Kingdom (Copart.co.uk), Brazil (Copart.com.br), the Republic of Ireland (Copart.ie), Germany (Copart.de), Finland (Copart.fi), the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain (Copartmea.com), and Spain (Copart.es). For more information, or to become a Member, visit Copart.com/Register.

About One Inc

One Inc is modernizing the insurance industry for over 280 carriers through a unified and frictionless payment network. Specializing solely in insurance, One Inc enhances carrier operations by cutting costs, boosting security, and improving customer experience. Their all-inclusive digital payments platform offers diverse payment options, multi-channel communications, and swift claim settlements, even for complex cases. As a leading digital payments platform, One Inc handles $120 billion in premiums and claims annually. Named among CNBC’s Top Global Fintech Companies twice and honored on the Inc. 5000 list four years running, One Inc stands as a leader in fintech innovation. For more details, please visit www.oneinc.com.