New Cohort of U.S. Veteran and Military-Spouse Business Leaders Selected for CEOcircle Program

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Syracuse University’s D’Aniello Institute for Veteran & Military Families (IVMF) and J.P. Morgan Commercial Banking announced the new cohort of 60 business leaders selected for CEOcircle, a yearlong peer accountability training program tailored to help mid-size veteran and military spouse executives scale their businesses.

Since launching their joint effort to support veteran and military spouse founders in 2021, J.P. Morgan Commercial Banking and the IVMF have guided over 250 business owners through CEOcircle, a program that helps participants access growth opportunities, mentorship, and a strong network of peers.

The program is helping build a broader community across the country for veterans and military spouses in business and entrepreneurship, with the majority of graduating CEOcircle participants reporting that they gained new business opportunities as a result of their experience. Some cohort members have joined for a second round of the program, while other alumni continue to stay engaged through dedicated events and by serving as alumni facilitators.

“It’s an honor to support our country’s veterans and military-connected individuals on their incredible business journeys. Their operational excellence, strategic focus and innovative thinking is remarkable, and we are proud to be a part of their growth journeys,” said U.S. Air Force Veteran Alex McKindra, Managing Director in Global Corporate Banking and Co-Head of Global Banking Veteran Initiatives at J.P. Morgan. “With the right resources and support, they are even more unstoppable.”

The new CEOcircle cohort is comprised of veterans and military spouse business leaders from across the country and represents an array of industries, with a significant concentration in technology, government contracting and manufacturing. Their average revenue is $8 million and combined they employ more than 2,500 people.

“We are thrilled to launch the fifth CEOcircle cohort alongside J.P. Morgan,” said Misty Fox, Director of Entrepreneurship at the IVMF. “Each year, we have the privilege of working with an exceptional group of military-connected business leaders who are not only focused on growing their companies and personal leadership but are also deeply committed to continuing their service. They show up for one another — sharing resources, lessons learned, and meaningful connections — fostering a powerful community of support and success.”

The full list of companies selected to participate in the 2026 CEOcircle cohort is available on IVMF’s website. Companies interested in participating in the next CEOcircle program, or other programs IVMF leads for growth-stage businesses, can learn more here.

To learn more about how J.P. Morgan Commercial Banking supports U.S. veterans and military spouses in business, their families and the broader military community, explore the firm’s website here.

About IVMF

Syracuse University’s D’Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF) was founded in 2011, as a partnership between Syracuse University and JPMorgan Chase & Co. Headquartered on the campus of Syracuse University and located in the Daniel and Gayle D’Aniello Building at the Syracuse University National Veterans Resource Center, the IVMF was founded as higher-education’s first interdisciplinary academic institute singularly focused on advancing the lives of the nation's military, veterans, and their families. The IVMF team designs and delivers class-leading training programs and services to the military-connected community, in support of the transition from military to civilian life and beyond. Each year, more than 20,000 service members, veterans, and family members engage IVMF programs and services, which are provided at no cost to participants. The IVMF’s programs are informed by the Institute’s sustained and robust data collection, research, and policy analysis team and infrastructure. The D'Aniello Institute’s work on behalf of the military-connected community is made possible by gifts and grants from individuals and corporations committed to those who served in America's armed forces and their families. For more information, please visit ivmf.syracuse.edu.

About J.P. Morgan Commercial Banking

J.P. Morgan Commercial Banking is a business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading global financial services firm with assets of $4.6 trillion and operations worldwide. Commercial Banking serves emerging startups to mid-corporate businesses as well as government entities, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors, developers and owners. Clients are supported through every stage of growth with specialized industry expertise and tailored financial solutions including digital banking and payments solutions, credit and financing, international banking, advisory services and more. Information about J.P. Morgan Commercial Banking is available at www.jpmorganchase.com/commercial.