Buy with Prime and Amazon MCF Help Power JLab Electronics to Double-Digit Growth in Average Order Value and Shopper Conversion

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced that Buy with Prime, a direct-to-customer (DTC) offering, and Amazon Multi-Channel Fulfillment (MCF), a third-party logistics solution, have helped power JLab Electronics to double-digit growth in average order value and shopper conversion across their DTC store compared to standard orders.

“Before enabling Amazon MCF and Buy with Prime on our site, we weren’t able to keep up with customer demand, let alone offer Prime shopping benefits on our site,” said Ryan Carlson, Ecommerce Growth Manager at JLab. “For shoppers who might not be familiar with our brand, being able to use the trust of Prime on our site removes any worry.”

For millions of U.S.-based Prime members, Buy with Prime is a benefit that unlocks even more selection of popular brands beyond the Amazon store in addition to the savings, convenience, and entertainment all in a single membership. Prime members can shop directly from a brand’s online store using the shopping benefits they already know and love—including fast, free delivery, easy returns, 24/7 shopper support with participating brands, and a convenient checkout experience. For JLab, those benefits translated to a 37% increase in average order value year-over-year when comparing Buy with Prime orders to standard DTC orders, as shoppers responded to the trust and convenience of the Prime shopping experience on JLab.com.

Amazon MCF, meanwhile, provides JLab access to Amazon’s fulfillment network to offer fast, reliable fulfillment for orders from its sales channels beyond Amazon.com. Utilizing Amazon MCF also gives JLab.com the option to show real-time delivery estimates based on a shopper’s ZIP code directly on their site. Enabling these dynamic delivery badges contributed to a 55% lift in shopper conversion in the first month after launch.

Since leveraging Amazon MCF to distribute its inventory across regions, JLab has also seen an average delivery time of about 1.5 days. This reduced delivery time is nearly 200% faster than the electronics category average overall, which JLab reports to be five days.

“Like good music and JLab headphones, Buy with Prime and Amazon MCF work in harmony—one builds trust, the other delivers on it,” said Peter Larsen, Vice President of Amazon Multichannel Commerce & Fulfillment. “Double-digit growth in order value and conversion? That’s music to anyone’s ears.”

Seamless Shopping with Buy with Prime

Buy with Prime launched in 2022 with the goal of helping DTC merchants overcome challenges with acquiring new shoppers and driving conversion by offering quick and reliable delivery while increasing their long-term relationships with customers.

Buy with Prime has helped merchants increase shopper conversion and reduce customer acquisition costs, as 50% of Prime members are more likely to buy again from DTC sites that offer Prime shopping benefits. 95% of shoppers who’ve used Buy with Prime have indicated they’re likely to use it again. Merchants using Buy with Prime also receive shopper order information, including email addresses for customer orders, which can be used to provide customer service and build direct relationships with shoppers.

Discover how Buy with Prime can help grow your business.

Expanding Amazon Multi-Channel Fulfillment to JLab

Amazon MCF enables brands to simplify their fulfillment and delivery by using Amazon’s fulfillment network to pick, pack, ship, and deliver all of their orders across all of their sales channels. By tapping into Amazon MCF, JLab can ensure fast, reliable deliveries while optimizing their supply chain efficiency.

Amazon MCF uses the Amazon fulfillment network, with average “click-to-door” speeds that are over 50% faster than other retailers. Merchants who fulfilled orders in the United States using both Amazon MCF and Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA), on average, reduced out-of-stock rates by 19% and improved inventory turnover by 12%.

Discover how Amazon MCF can help grow your business.