AM Best to Speak, Sponsor and Exhibit at Inaugural Thailand Reinsurance Conference

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best will lead a session, sponsor and exhibit at the inaugural Thailand Reinsurance Conference, which is taking place 30 October to 1 November 2025 in Bangkok.

Rob Curtis, managing director and chief executive officer of AM Best’s Singapore operations, will lead a session, titled, “The changing market development dynamics across Asia & Thailand,” and the implications for counterparty credit risk. Topics will include risk and capital developments, rating scales and how AM Best considers relevant factors that could influence a rating, such as balance sheet strength, operating performance, company profile and enterprise risk management. The session is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Friday, 31 October. Curtis has been with AM Best since 2022, and has years of experience in Asia’s insurance markets, with key roles held previously with Hong Kong’s Insurance Authority, KPMG and the International Association of Insurance Supervisors.

AM Best is a corporate partner of the first-ever Thailand Reinsurance Conference, which will be held at the Athenee Hotel in Bangkok. Delegates to the conference can visit Exhibition Booth 6 in Foyer Crystal B to learn more about AM Best, its role in the insurance industry and the resources it offers to insurance professionals, including Best’s Credit Ratings and Best’s Performance Assessments for Delegated Underwriting Authority Enterprises (DUAE). To arrange a meeting with Curtis, who also is head of market development for the Asia-Pacific region, please email robert.curtis@ambest.com.

The Thailand Reinsurance Conference was initiated by the Thai General Insurance Association, which seeks to provide meaningful insight into the insurance markets of Thailand and ASEAN, as well as reinforce Thailand as a regional hub for insurance and reinsurance. The theme of the event is “Unlocking Reinsurance - Opportunities in a Changing Climate: Building Catastrophe Resilience in Thailand.” For more information, please see the official event page.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

