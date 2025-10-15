Allvue Systems and Passthrough Announce Strategic Integration to Streamline Private Markets Fundraising and Investor Onboarding

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allvue Systems, LLC (“Allvue”) a leading technology provider for the private capital markets, announced a strategic integration with Passthrough, a leading solution provider for investor onboarding and financial crime compliance, to streamline private markets fundraising and investor onboarding. The integration links Allvue's Fundraising and Investor Portal solutions with Passthrough's investor onboarding technology, all within the Allvue platform. This integration is expected to dramatically simplify the traditionally disconnected and cumbersome prospecting, onboarding and management processes for fund managers.

In today's highly competitive private capital landscape, fund managers face mounting pressure to both differentiate themselves from investors and manage rapid growth while adhering to increasing regulatory scrutiny. The existing manual, paper-intensive processes for investor onboarding often rely on PDFs, email chains, and siloed data systems. This integration directly addresses the demand for digital transformation by replacing fragmented communication streams with an integrated, highly automated workflow that provides a modern, seamless experience for investors.

"In private markets, efficiency is the new transparency. Fund managers are under immense pressure to deliver a world-class experience to LPs, and relying on outdated processes is no longer sustainable," said Ivan Latanision, Chief Product Officer at Allvue Systems. "This integration with Passthrough provides our clients with a seamless, end-to-end solution that turns operational excellence into a competitive advantage, helping them secure capital and build enduring relationships."

Key benefits of the integration:

Fund managers can now guide investors from initial evaluation and subscription document completion through financial crime compliance obligations and ongoing reporting without the investor having to leave Allvue’s platform. Enhanced operational efficiency: The combined solution eliminates manual data entry, reducing friction and minimizing the risk of errors associated with traditional paper-based or siloed processes.

"We built Passthrough because we saw fund managers were losing deals at the finish line—spending months cultivating investor relationships only to introduce friction with clunky paperwork at the worst possible moment," said Tim Flannery, CEO and Co-Founder at Passthrough. "Our integration with Allvue helps us fix that. LPs move seamlessly from evaluating an investment to completing subscription document workflows without ever leaving their portal, while data flows automatically between platforms. This is how fundraising should work—specialized tools that excel at what they do, connected to eliminate administrative burden and accelerate closes so fund managers can focus on their investor relationships.”

The Allvue-Passthrough integration connects three critical stages of the investor relations workflow:

Track prospects and manage outreach through Allvue's fundraising portal. When an LP is ready to commit, Passthrough will launch directly within Allvue in an embedded experience. Investor onboarding: Investors complete subscription documents through Passthrough’s customized workflows. They only see questions relevant to them, and over 90% complete the process in about 20 minutes.

The combined strength of Allvue and Passthrough sets a new standard for operational excellence in private markets. By reducing the friction points associated with traditional onboarding and data management, the partnership is designed to enable GPs to move beyond administrative tasks and focus on core investing strategies and fiduciary responsibilities. This strategic integration is a commitment to supporting the evolution of the private capital industry, helping to ensure fund managers are equipped with the sophisticated, scalable technology required to thrive in a global, digital-first financial ecosystem.

What’s new

To further elevate the investor experience, Allvue is continually enhancing its Investor Relations solutions by adding critical new functionality directly to its platform. These enhancements include a Maker-Checker application built atop the CRM, which strengthens compliance and reduces operational risk by requiring an approval process for data modifications.

Allvue also empowers GPs with self-service dashboards that now support embedding Power BI Reports directly into the Investor Portal. This allows GPs to fully customize the information shared with LPs, giving them easy-to-understand visualizations of fund trends and the ability to answer their own questions instantly.

For more information about Allvue's Investor Relations solutions and our integration with Passthrough, visit allvuesystems.com

Disclaimer: This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the expected benefits and functionality of the Allvue-Passthrough integration. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Neither Allvue nor Passthrough undertakes any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. The compliance features and capabilities described herein are tools designed to assist with compliance efforts. Ultimate responsibility for regulatory compliance remains with the user and depends on proper implementation, configuration, and adherence to applicable laws and regulations.

About Allvue Systems

Allvue Systems provides actionable insights, benchmarks, and automation through an AI-powered platform that unifies data and streamlines workflows across the private investment lifecycle. With more than $8.5T in assets, 21K funds, and 500 clients managed on Allvue, we help make private markets more transparent, connected, and efficient.

Allvue is purpose-built for alternative investment managers and our integrated suite of software enables firms of all sizes, including private equity, private debt and public credit managers, fund administrators, and banks, to enhance data accuracy and make smarter investment decisions. Headquartered in Miami, Allvue operates across North America, Europe, and India. Visit allvuesystems.com to learn more.

About Passthrough

Passthrough automates investor onboarding and financial crime compliance for private fund managers. The platform streamlines subscription documents, tax forms, and KYC/AML into seamless workflows that investors complete in minutes, not weeks. With customizable workflows that adapt to any fund structure and an open API that connects to CRMs, investor portals, and fund administration systems, Passthrough empowers investment managers to deliver exceptional LP experiences, prioritizing people over paperwork. The company serves venture capital, private equity, real estate funds, private credit firms, fund formation attorneys, and fund administrators globally. Learn more at passthrough.com.