Lumen Technologies and the Space Needle Announce Strategic Collaboration to Deliver a Smarter, More Secure Guest Experience

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lumen Technologies and the Space Needle are joining forces to modernize and secure Seattle’s most iconic landmark for millions of annual visitors. Following a $100 million renovation that introduced the world’s first rotating glass floor and expanded open-air views, the Space Needle and Lumen are now partnering to upgrade and fortify its digital infrastructure. Together, they’ve implemented advanced networking and managed security services that streamline operations, safeguard data, and empower staff to create unforgettable guest moments.

“Technology is the invisible thread that makes the magic happen,” said Pearce Cobarr, Director of Innovation, Space Needle. “By partnering with Lumen, we’re ensuring our systems are resilient, secure, and ready for what’s next, so our guests can focus on the experience, not the logistics.”

In less than 30 days, Lumen and the Space Needle deployed a secure, reliable digital foundation, without any interruptions for guests or staff. This robust, invisible technology powers seamless ticketing, engaging digital experiences, and ordering signature food items, allowing the Space Needle team to focus on making every visit special. Highlights include:

Fast Installation: Up and running in under 30 days, with zero downtime.

Up and running in under 30 days, with zero downtime. Top-Notch Security: Check Point rated 99.9% email security efficacy and protection for guest-facing websites against online attacks.

Check Point rated 99.9% email security efficacy and protection for guest-facing websites against online attacks. Smart Tools: Over 50 advanced security tools work quietly in the background, enabling innovation and proactive protection.

Over 50 advanced security tools work quietly in the background, enabling innovation and proactive protection. Easy Management: All tools are controlled from a single dashboard, saving time for the Space Needle’s lean IT team.

Lumen operates a global network and edge platform, ranked among the most deeply peered in the world, that provides enterprise-grade connectivity and industry-leading protections through its collaboration with Check Point Software Technologies. These capabilities help defend against evolving threats while enabling Space Needle teams to deliver safe, inspiring experiences.

“The Space Needle represents the spirit of American innovation, and we’re honored to be part of its next chapter,” said Ryan Asdourian, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer, Lumen Technologies. “Together, we’re building a digital foundation that supports seamless operations and guest experiences designed for the AI era and beyond.”

From the top of its world-famous spire to the systems behind the scenes, Lumen and the Space Needle are working together to ensure every visit is powered by secure, scalable technology. Check out the blog and video to learn more about the partnership and its impact.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen is unleashing the world's digital potential. We ignite business growth by connecting people, data, and applications – quickly, securely, and effortlessly. As the trusted network for AI, Lumen uses the scale of our network to help companies realize AI's full potential. From metro connectivity to long-haul data transport to our edge cloud, security, managed service, and digital platform capabilities, we meet our customers' needs today and as they build for tomorrow. For news and insights visit news.lumen.com, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, X: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies, and YouTube: /lumentechnologies.

About Space Needle

Built as the centerpiece and inspiration for the 1962 Seattle World’s Fair, the Space Needle has since become a part of the Seattle experience and the globally recognized icon for the city. The Space Needle’s recent $100 million renovation added more than 176 tons of glass to the structure offering unparalleled views of Seattle and introduced The Loupe—the world’s first and only revolving glass floor. Open year round, the Space Needle hosts more than a million visitors per year. For more information visit: spaceneedle.com/press