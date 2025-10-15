Fanatics Collectibles, NBA and NBPA Launch Multiyear Partnership to Elevate the Collector Experience

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fanatics Collectibles, the National Basketball Association (NBA), and National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) today announced Topps’ return as the NBA and NBPA’s official exclusive trading card licensee. Topps, a worldwide leader in trading cards, is bringing fully licensed NBA and NBPA cards into its portfolio for the first time since the 2009-10 season with the launch of 2025-26 Topps Basketball, which will be released on Oct. 23 at Topps.com, hobby shops and major retailers worldwide.

The 2025-26 Topps Basketball collection will feature players from all 30 NBA teams, in addition to select NBA legends. The set will include Fanatics Collectibles exclusive athletes such as LeBron James, Victor Wembanyama, Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper. Legends featured in the product include Magic Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, Dwyane Wade and more. Through the collaboration, Fanatics Collectibles, which has direct partnerships with more than 300 current NBA players and legends, will deliver engaging experiences to fans throughout the NBA calendar.

“At Fanatics Collectibles, everything we do is driven by our passion for the hobby via an unwavering commitment to enhancing the collector experience and today is a monumental moment for our company as we launch our new license with the NBA and NBPA,” said Fanatics Collectibles CEO Mike Mahan. “Beginning with the 1-of-1 Topps Rookie Debut Patch Autograph cards and limited-edition Gold NBA Logoman Patch cards, we are constantly iterating on innovative and interactive ways with which we can deliver new and unique card formats. These then become collectibles to chase, cherish, and provide the current generation of fans and collectors with excitement, and will also propel a new generation of fans by providing more tangible ways for them to feel closer to their favorite NBA stars than ever before.”

“The NBA’s partnership with Fanatics Collectibles and the return of Topps to the NBA trading card space reflects an evolution in how we engage fans and approach the collectibles market,” said Matt Holt, Executive Vice President, Head of Merchandising Partnerships, NBA. “These cards connect physical memorabilia with storytelling and underscore our commitment to delivering immersive and meaningful experiences for fans and collectors alike.”

"The NBPA’s partnership with Fanatics Collectibles brings to life the collective influence of our players,” said Josh Goodstadt, Chief Commercial Officer at THINK450, the licensing, partnership, and innovation arm of the NBPA. “Topps has such a rich history in sports memorabilia and speaks to some of the most engaged fans who feel connected to players through trading cards.”

The partnership will include the launch of Topps’ Rookie Debut Patch and Gold NBA Logoman Patch when the regular season tips off on Oct. 21. The Topps Rookie Debut Patch is a one-of-a-kind patch affixed to a player’s jersey during their debut game. The patch will be later removed, authenticated, and, once signed by the applicable player, inserted into a 1/1 Topps Rookie Debut Patch Autograph card to be included in a future Topps product.

Throughout the 2025-26 NBA regular season, the jerseys of the 2024-25 Kia NBA Most Valuable Player, Kia Rookie of the Year and Kia Defensive Player of the Year will feature the Gold NBA Logoman Patch on the back. The patches will later be inserted into trading cards and this program will continue for future seasons.

Beginning Oct. 23, Topps and the NBA will host a series of fan celebrations at NBA stores across the globe to tip off the NBA season and Topps’ return to licensed basketball. Events in New York, Los Angeles, Paris, and the Fanatics Collectibles store in London will feature giveaways and more surprises for basketball fans.

On Nov. 5, Topps Digital, the digital home for trading cards, is releasing NBA Collect by Topps® (https://play.toppsapps.com/app/nba), the official digital trading card app of the NBA and NBPA, available worldwide in the App Store and Google Play Store. NBA Collect brings Topps NBA trading card collections to life with interactive features that connect cards to the action on the court.

About Fanatics Collectibles

Fanatics Collectibles is a new model and vision for the hobby fundamentally changing the experience for current and future collectors, leagues, and players across many professional and college sports. The organization secured long-term, exclusive rights to design, manufacture and distribute trading cards for several sports and entertainment properties, including MLB, MLBPA, NBA, NBPA, the Premier League, MLS, UFC, Formula 1 as well as Disney, Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars, among others. In January 2022, Fanatics Collectibles announced the acquisition of Topps, establishing the preeminent licensed trading card brand as the cornerstone of Fanatics’ trading cards and collectibles business and jumpstarted its MLB and MLBPA rights to design, manufacture and distribute trading cards.

About the NBA

The National Basketball Association (NBA) is a global sports and media organization with the mission to inspire and connect people everywhere through the power of basketball. Built around five professional sports leagues: the NBA, WNBA, NBA G League, NBA 2K League and Basketball Africa League, the NBA has established a major international presence with games and programming available in 214 countries and territories in 60 languages, and merchandise for sale in more than 200 countries and territories on all seven continents. NBA rosters at the start of the 2024-25 season featured a record-tying 125 international players from a record-tying 43 countries. NBA Digital’s assets include NBA TV, NBA.com, the NBA App and NBA League Pass. The NBA has created one of the largest social media communities in the world, with more than 2.5 billion likes and followers globally across all leagues, team and player platforms. NBA Cares, the NBA’s global social responsibility platform, partners with renowned community-based organizations around the world to address important social issues in the areas of education, inclusion, youth and family development, and health and wellness.

About the NBPA

The National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) is the union for current professional basketball players in the National Basketball Association (NBA). Established in 1954, the NBPA’s mission is to protect and advance the rights of our players. They are the game.

The NBPA advocates on behalf of the best interests of all NBA players, including negotiating collective bargaining agreements, filing grievances on behalf of the players, counseling players on benefits, and educating on post-NBA career opportunities. Business opportunities are generated by THINK450, the group licensing and partnership engine of the NBPA. With more than 80 active partnerships, THINK450 is dedicated to uncovering shared interests between players and leading brands to build more engaging collaborations.

The NBPA Foundation is dedicated to preserving the legacy of its members by supporting and assisting people, communities, and organizations worldwide. It spotlights and amplifies the global initiatives of professional basketball players, driving positive change through community building, charitable endeavors, and social entrepreneurship.

For more information, visit www.nbpa.com and follow @thenbpa on social.