National Flag Carrier Mauritania Airlines Selects StandardAero for LEAP-1B and CFM56-7B Engine Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul Support

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--StandardAero (NYSE: SARO), a leading independent pure-play provider of aerospace engine aftermarket services, is pleased to announce that it has been selected by Mauritania Airlines, the flag carrier airline of Mauritania, to provide maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) support for the CFM International CFM56-7B and LEAP-1B turbofan engines powering its fleet of Boeing 737NG and Boeing 737 MAX 8 narrowbody aircraft.

StandardAero has already inducted an initial Mauritania Airlines CFM56-7B engine at its Winnipeg, MB location, and a maiden LEAP-1B engine at its San Antonio facility. These shop visits extend Mauritania Airlines’ relationship with StandardAero, which has previously provided APS 2300 auxiliary power unit (APU) repair services from its Maryville, TN, facility in support of the airline’s Embraer E175 fleet.

“StandardAero is truly honored to have been selected by Mauritania Airlines for its latest CFM56-7B and LEAP-1B engine support requirements,” said Guillaume Limouzy, Airline Sales Director for StandardAero’s Airlines and Fleet business unit. “We know how critical it is for smaller fleet operators to be able to rely on their partners for responsive, timely support, and we are grateful for Mauritania Airlines for having entrusted us with their MRO needs, extending the existing relationship between the two companies. We look forward to further expanding our support of Mauritania Airlines and its passengers in the years to come.”

StandardAero is a CFM International authorized CFM56-7B MRO provider, and has provided the global CFM56-7B operator community with a comprehensive range of MRO services from its Winnipeg location since 2010. In addition to its existing Winnipeg capabilities, StandardAero now also provides CFM56-7B MRO support from its DFW International Airport location in Dallas, TX, which is seeing strong demand from Boeing 737NG operators and asset owners. These newly introduced capabilities offer operators the confidence and convenience of a second CFM56-7B engine line, enabling StandardAero to accommodate the MRO requirements of its customers around the world while also providing the assurance of test cell capability redundancy.

The company provides an extensive range of additional services for the CFM56 family, including component repair and overhaul capabilities; engine, module and used serviceable material (USM) asset management support; and engine health monitoring (EHM) data analysis services.

StandardAero also provides support for the next-generation CFM International LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B engine family from its 810,000 sq. ft. facility in San Antonio, TX, as a CFM LEAP Premier MRO provider, having signed the first non-airline CFM Branded Service Agreement (CBSA) in the Americas for the LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B in March 2023.

In addition to establishing MRO capability for the LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B at its San Antonio facility, StandardAero is also industrializing new engine component repairs for the LEAP family through its Component Repair Services (CRS) team’s network of locations, and its Repair Development Center of Excellence. To date, StandardAero’s CRS team has industrialized more than 350 component repairs for the LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B.

StandardAero also continues to grow its team of LEAP technicians through its in-house Aviation Mechanic Training Program, located at its San Antonio site’s Training Academy.

Founded in 2010, Mauritania Airlines is the leading carrier in Western Africa, serving 14 destinations across Africa and Europe from its base at Nouakchott-Oumtounsy International Airport in Mauritania’s capital city of Nouakchott. The Mauritanian flag-carrier operates a fleet which includes one Boeing 737-700, one Boeing 737-800, one Boeing 737 MAX 8, two Embraer E175s and one Embraer ERJ-145. Mauritania Airlines has been adding to its fleet to help to profitably grow its network as the carrier seeks to introduce new routes to Europe and the Middle East.

CFM International, the 50/50 joint company between GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines founded in 1974, has redefined international cooperation and helped change the course of commercial aviation. Today, CFM is the world’s leading supplier of commercial aircraft engines with a product line that sets the industry standard for efficiency, reliability, durability, and optimized cost of ownership for narrowbody aircraft. The company produces the LEAP and CFM56 families of engines, and supports LEAP and CFM56 fleets for more than 600 operators worldwide.

StandardAero is a leading independent pure-play provider of aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft, serving the commercial, military and business aviation end markets. StandardAero provides a comprehensive suite of critical, value-added aftermarket solutions, including engine maintenance, repair and overhaul, engine component repair, on-wing and field service support, asset management and engineering solutions. StandardAero is an NYSE listed company under the ticker symbol SARO. For more information about StandardAero, go to www.standardaero.com.