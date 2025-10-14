Walmart Partners with OpenAI to Create AI-First Shopping Experiences

BENTONVILLE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Walmart is ushering in the next generation of retail by combining its huge assortment, everyday low prices and delivery speed with the power of AI. Today, the company announced a new partnership with OpenAI that will start with allowing customers and members to soon shop Walmart through ChatGPT using Instant Checkout. Whether planning meals, restocking household essentials, or finding something new, customers can simply chat and buy, and Walmart will handle the rest.

“For many years now, eCommerce shopping experiences have consisted of a search bar and a long list of item responses. That is about to change. There is a native AI experience coming that is multi-media, personalized and contextual. We are running towards that more enjoyable and convenient future with Sparky and through partnerships including this important step with OpenAI,” said Doug McMillon, President and CEO, Walmart Inc.

At the center of this transformation are the everyday moments that define how people shop. This is agentic commerce in action: where AI shifts from reactive to proactive, from static to dynamic. It learns, plans and predicts, helping customers anticipate their needs before they do.

“We’re excited to partner with Walmart to make everyday purchases a little simpler. It’s just one way AI will help people every day under our work together,” said Sam Altman, cofounder and CEO of OpenAI.

Today, Walmart and Sam’s Club leverage AI across every part of the business. It's not just about moving fast; it’s about moving smarter and with purpose. From enhancing the product catalog to reducing fashion production timelines by up to 18 weeks, to ensuring a more seamless shopping journey and cutting customer care resolution times by up to 40%, the company is applying AI so every shopping experience is more convenient and more rewarding.

Walmart also is empowering its associates with AI tools and training, including promoting AI literacy across its workforce as one of the first partners to embrace OpenAI Certifications and rolling out ChatGPT Enterprise to teams across the company.

As Walmart defines what’s next for retail, its approach remains the same: people-led and tech-powered, helping people save money and live better.

The future of retail isn’t about replacing human connection with machines, it’s about using AI to remove friction and make everyday moments easier, smarter and more delightful.