K-12 Strategic Budgeting Strategies at ASBO International

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--School CFOs and business leaders are under increasing pressure as relief funds expire, costs climb, and scrutiny intensifies. At ASBO International’s Annual Meeting & Expo, LINQ, the premier software provider exclusively serving K-12 school operations, will join CFOs, business officers, and district finance leaders for an Innovation Hour session focused on strategies to build resilience into budgets, streamline audit prep, and protect classroom resources in a climate where every decision is under the microscope.

What: An Innovation Hour session, “Doing More with Less: Strategic Budgeting Strategies for Schools,” will bring together district and industry finance leaders for a roundtable-style discussion on practical ways to stretch limited resources, reduce audit fatigue, and maintain trust with boards, staff, and families.

When:

Wednesday, October 22, 2025

2:45 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. Central

Where:

ASBO International Annual Meeting & Expo

Fort Worth Convention Center – Ballroom A

1201 Houston Street, Fort Worth, TX 76102

Who:

BJ Ryan, Chief Finance Officer, Moore Public Schools (OK)

Cody Draper, Chief Finance Officer, LINQ

Santina Connors, Senior Solutions Consultant, LINQ

About LINQ

LINQ modernizes K-12 school operations with best-in-class, cloud-based software solutions built to help districts return more resources to classrooms. LINQ streamlines finance, HR, nutrition management, and payments into a secure unified platform, reducing administrative burden and untangling workflows. LINQ partners with 30% of school districts across the U.S., helping serve over 1 billion school meals annually to over 17 million students and processing payroll for 364,000 teachers, administrators, and staff. Over 3.4 million registered users on the LINQ Connect app can use it to manage school fees and payments. Learn more at www.linq.com.

Editor’s Note: Photo and interview opportunities will be available during and immediately following the session at the LINQ Booth - #318.