Visa Introduces Trusted Agent Protocol: An Ecosystem-Led Framework for AI Commerce

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) today unveiled Trusted Agent Protocol, establishing a foundational framework for agentic commerce that enables secure communication between AI agents and merchants during every step of a transaction. Trusted Agent Protocol aims to address the unique challenges facing agent-driven commerce, ushering in a new era where AI can search, compare and pay on behalf of consumers, while ensuring trust between merchants and AI agents. With the release of this protocol – developed in collaboration with Cloudflare – Visa reinforces its commitment to supporting safer and more seamless interactions in the evolving ecosystem of intelligent payments. Trusted Agent Protocol is available today in the Visa Developer Center and GitHub.

Amidst 4,700% surge in AI-driven traffic to U.S. retail sites, new Visa protocol enables safer agent-driven checkout by helping merchants verify agents and avoid malicious bots. Share

Over the past year, AI-driven traffic to retail websites in the United States surged over 4,700%, and 85% of shoppers1 who have used AI to shop say it improved their shopping experience. But as more AI agents browse and buy on behalf of consumers, merchants face new challenges:

Managing bot detection systems that can mistakenly block legitimate agentic transactions

Supporting agent-driven guest and logged-in checkout

Preserving visibility into the consumer behind the agent and payment data

Trusted Agent Protocol intends to address these challenges by enabling approved agents to securely pass critical information to merchants. This provides a much-needed framework for recognizing trusted agents with commerce intent and distinguishes them from malicious automation and rogue bots. In developing this protocol, we have received insightful feedback from other early partners including Adyen, Ant International, Checkout.com, Coinbase, CyberSource, Elavon, Fiserv, Microsoft, Nuvei, Shopify, Stripe and Worldpay.

“We believe the entire payments ecosystem has a responsibility to ensure sellers can trust AI agents as much as they trust their best customers and networks,” said Jack Forestell, Chief Product & Strategy Officer, Visa. “For the past year, we’ve worked closely with sellers, issuers and partners to make sure agent-initiated transactions are as seamless and secure as any payment today. Our new agent protocol is focused on creating no-code functionality for merchants to securely identify agents with an intent to buy and provide a better payments and personalized experience for its known users.”

“Securing the future of commerce is a shared responsibility, especially as AI agents begin to act on behalf of consumers,” said Stephanie Cohen, Chief Strategy Officer, Cloudflare. “Our work with Visa on the Trusted Agent Protocol is a vital step in building the necessary guardrails for this new ecosystem.”

Supporting Merchants in the Age of AI-Driven Shopping

In an agentic world, merchants need a way to recognize trusted agents, verify their credentials, and maintain customer relationships without overhauling their systems.

Trusted Agent Protocol addresses these challenges with new specifications that use agent-specific cryptographic signatures and includes the following information:

Agent Intent – An indication that the agent is a trusted agent with an intent to retrieve additional details about, or purchase, a specific product from a merchant.

– An indication that the agent is a trusted agent with an intent to retrieve additional details about, or purchase, a specific product from a merchant. Consumer Recognition – Data elements that indicate whether a consumer has an existing account or has previously interacted with the merchant.

– Data elements that indicate whether a consumer has an existing account or has previously interacted with the merchant. Payment Information – Agents have the option to carry payment data to support a merchant’s preferred checkout or payment method.

Built for the Future of Commerce Interoperability

While these initial specifications apply to the Visa network in this phase, enabling agents to safely and securely act on a consumer’s behalf requires an open, ecosystem-wide approach. We are committed to aligning closely with global standards bodies like IETF, OpenID Foundation and EMVCo. We are working closely with our ecosystem partners to ensure that Trusted Agent Protocol will complement other recently announced protocols like the Agentic Commerce Protocol, and are collaborating with Coinbase to align on interoperability with x402.

Built upon the foundational HTTP Message Signature standard, and aligned with Web Both Auth, Trusted Agent Protocol enables merchants and agents to establish trust using existing web infrastructure – with minimal user experience (UX) changes required on merchant websites or checkout pages – and extendable to non-web message protocols.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.