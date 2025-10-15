LifeMade Products Achieves 2025 Silver Rating from EcoVadis

GREER, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LifeMade Products LLC (LifeMade), a subsidiary of Jadex Inc., is proud to announce that it has earned a Silver Medal Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis for 2025.

The EcoVadis assessment evaluates companies across four key categories: Environment, Ethics, Labor & Human Rights, and Procurement. Earning a medal is highly competitive, making LifeMade’s achievement particularly significant.

In 2025, LifeMade not only progressed from its 2024 Bronze Medal but also improved its overall performance. The company’s total score increased from 63 to 76, and its percentile ranking grew from the 80th percentile to 93rd, reflecting ongoing dedication to sustainable and responsible business practices.

EcoVadis is a globally recognized sustainability rating organization that has assessed over 150,000+ companies worldwide since 2007. Its rigorous evaluation framework measures three key pillars: Policies, Actions, and Results across seven management indicators, setting a high standard for corporate sustainability.

Only about half of companies assessed achieve medal status, with the distribution as follows:

Bronze: Top 35%

Silver: Top 15%

Gold: Top 5%

Platinum: Top 1%

LifeMade’s 2025 Silver Medal underscores its ongoing commitment to sustainability, people, ethical operations, and responsible procurement.

About LifeMade Products LLC

LifeMade Products LLC provides a wide range of tabletop and foodservice solutions designed for convenience, quality, and sustainability. For retail, LifeMade offers cutlery, straws, and durable mini cups ideal for everyday use, pets, crafts, parties, and special occasions. For foodservice, the company supplies cutlery, straws, kraft to-go boxes, clamshells, deli containers, and sauce cups, available in both traditional and certified compostable options, catering to restaurants, catering, and takeout needs. LifeMade’s compostable products are TÜV Austria OK HOME and/or BPI® Commercially Compostable Certified.

About Jadex Inc.

Jadex Inc. is a US-based manufacturing and material science company utilizing innovation and technology to develop sustainable products that serve the medical, industrial, and consumer markets. The range of products includes custom-designed plastic components, engineered nylon resins and monofilaments, zinc products, and temperature-controlled products that solve both medical and consumer challenges. Jadex Inc. operates out of 9 facilities across the US, UK and Puerto Rico. For more information, visit Jadex.com.