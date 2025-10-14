Finance of America Partners with Better.com to Expand Home Equity Offerings Through AI-Powered Tinman Platform

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Finance of America Reverse LLC (“Finance of America”), a leading provider of home equity-based retirement solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ: BETR) (“Better.com”) to launch Home Equity Lines of Credit (HELOCs) and Home Equity Loans (HELOANs) through Better’s proprietary Tinman AI Platform.

This collaboration marks the first time Finance of America will offer these home equity products, expanding its mission to empower homeowners 55 and older to unlock home equity for a modern retirement.

Empowering Homeowners Through AI Innovation

“Finance of America has always led the way in home equity innovation to help homeowners over 55 reach the full potential of their retirement,” said Kristen Sieffert, President of Finance of America. “Our partnership with Better allows us to expand beyond reverse mortgages, giving our customers even more ways to access their equity, now with the speed, scale, and intelligence of AI technology.”

By integrating Better’s Tinman AI Platform, Finance of America customers will gain 24/7 access to a fully digital, AI-powered application and approval process, with many loans eligible for funding in just days.

The platform’s native AI and machine learning capabilities will streamline everything from rate discovery to underwriting and closing, creating a seamless, efficient, and transparent HELOC and HELOAN borrowing experience.

Expanding Finance of America’s Home Equity Suite

Through the partnership, Finance of America will:

Instantly offer and originate HELOCs and HELOANs without new infrastructure, thanks to Tinman’s plug-and-play AI technology.





HELOCs and HELOANs without new infrastructure, thanks to Tinman’s plug-and-play AI technology. Deliver dynamic rate and fee optimization , giving customers competitive HELOC and HELOAN options in real time.





giving customers competitive HELOC and HELOAN options in real time. Simplify and accelerate operations by using Tinman’s machine learning for efficient second-lien origination.





by using Tinman’s machine learning for efficient second-lien origination. Deploy a customized voice-based AI loan assistant for the mortgage and home equity industry, enabling 24/7 borrower support and loan processing.

“Finance of America is the clear leader in home equity innovation for homeowners over 55, and Better is the leader in AI-driven, digital origination,” said Vishal Garg, Founder & CEO of Better. “Together, we’re playing to our complementary strengths—combining Finance of America’s deep expertise with Better’s Tinman AI technology to deliver a faster, smarter, and more accessible borrowing experience. We’re proud to be Finance of America’s partner in helping more Americans unlock the value of their homes.”

A Broader Vision for Home Equity Access

In addition to expanding its offerings, Finance of America will also become Better’s origination partner for reverse mortgages, including both traditional HECM and the company’s award-winning HomeSafe™ proprietary product suite.

While Better will leverage the traditional reverse mortgage technology platforms to offer these solutions day one, the ultimate aim of this partnership is to integrate first and second lien home equity solutions, including reverse, HELOC, and HELOAN, into a single digital ecosystem powered by AI.

“Our goal is to help homeowners access their home equity through simple, smart, and scalable technology,” Sieffert added. “With Better, we’re shaping the future of home finance, one where innovation and impact go hand in hand.”

About Finance of America

Finance of America Reverse LLC dba Finance of America (NMLS 2285) is a modern retirement solutions platform that provides customers with access to an innovative range of retirement offerings centered on the home and is the consumer brand and reverse mortgage operating subsidiary of its parent company, Finance of America Companies Inc. (“FOA”) (NYSE: FOA). In addition to the reverse mortgage business, FOA offers capital markets and portfolio management capabilities primarily to optimize the distribution of its originated loans to investors. FOA is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

To learn more about FOA, please visit our investor-oriented website at www.financeofamericacompanies.com and our consumer-oriented website at www.financeofamerica.com.

