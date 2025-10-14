Indeavor and Kahuna Partner to Optimize Frontline Workforce Resource Deployment

MADISON, Wis--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Indeavor, the leading provider of enterprise employee scheduling and workforce management solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Kahuna Workforce Solutions, a leading skills and competency management SaaS platform. Together, the companies will help organizations in complex, regulated, and safety-critical industries ensure that the most qualified and proficient people are in the right place at the right time.

As a result of the partnership, customers will benefit from an integrated solution that aligns role readiness with workforce deployment. Kahuna delivers validated, role-based skills intelligence through structured competency assessments, certification tracking, and real-time skills matrices. Indeavor’s deployment engine enhances this by automating complex scheduling rules, labor compliance, and demand-based staffing.

Organizations in industries such as manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and field services can now:

Validate employee proficiency with Kahuna’s multi-modal assessments and mobile, field-ready tools.

Track certifications, receive automated alerts for expirations, and maintain audit-ready records.

Leverage skill proficiency data directly within Indeavor to automate scheduling decisions and reduce compliance risks.

Optimize workforce planning by aligning skill development with deployment demand in real time.

“Integrating Kahuna’s validated skills data with Indeavor’s scheduling capabilities creates a powerful tool for frontline workforce readiness,” said Jai Shah, chief executive officer at Kahuna. “Organizations can now ensure each deployment decision is more strategic and backed by skills intelligence, improving compliance, performance, and confidence in the field.”

“We are incredibly excited about our partnership with Kahuna,” said Brandon Schwarz, chief executive officer at Indeavor. “Their strength lies in validated assessments and structured development planning—capabilities that perfectly complement Indeavor’s scheduling platform. By combining Kahuna’s training and assessment insights with our smart scheduling engine, enterprises can ensure compliance today while preparing their workforce for the demands of tomorrow.”

The partnership addresses the growing need for enterprises to balance compliance, safety, and cost efficiency with employee engagement and development. Whether it’s eliminating audit risk, planning future workforce capability, or ensuring fatigue-compliant scheduling, Kahuna and Indeavor provide a unified, field-ready solution.

About Indeavor

Indeavor is the leading SaaS provider of enterprise employee scheduling and workforce management for large, complex, 24/7 operations. Positioned as the People Operations Platform for the Frontline, Indeavor is trusted by global manufacturers, energy providers, healthcare systems, and public sector organizations to help reduce labor costs, streamline compliance, and empower employees with greater visibility and control. Learn more: www.indeavor.com.

About Kahuna Workforce Solutions

Kahuna Workforce Solutions is a leading skills and competency management SaaS platform designed for operations, learning and human resources. The platform provides enterprises with validated skills data, offering valuable insights into workforce capabilities, aligning talent supply and demand and maximizing training investments. Kahuna helps organizations build a more skilled, adaptable and competitive workforce. Learn more: kahunaworkforce.com.