Glass-Media and Samsung Unveil Customized, Sustainable Digital Signage Solution

DALLAS & ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Glass-Media, the leading provider of purpose-built, highly configurable digital signage solutions, today announced the launch of its new FibreCraft™ line of sustainable visual-digital solutions in partnership with Samsung Electronics America. The collaboration brings Samsung’s customers a first-of-its-kind signage solution, powered by Samsung’s cloud-native Visual eXperience Transformation (VXT) platform. Combining rapid customization, modular design and sustainable materials, the platform enables bespoke deployments that go far beyond traditional display offerings.

“Innovation stems from partners bringing differentiated solutions to the table,” said Chris Kwon, Director of Smart Signage Product Marketing, Samsung Electronics America. “Through this collaboration, Samsung’s industry-leading lineup is further strengthened by Glass Media’s bespoke offerings to enable more tailored, customer-ready experiences. Together, we are creating a lasting positive impact for both businesses and the environment.”

“What truly sets Samsung apart is their unwavering, client-first mindset,” said Daniel Black, Founder and CEO of Glass-Media. “Samsung doesn’t just sell technology; they invest in long-term relationships, actively seek feedback, and embrace iterative design in a way that few companies do. That level of collaboration empowers partners like us to move fast, think big, and co-create solutions that are not only tailored and impactful, but also aligned with the sustainability and agility today’s customers demand.”

This new offering builds on a long-standing strategic partnership between Glass-Media and Samsung, uniting Samsung’s global leadership in display technology with Glass-Media’s unique ability to rapidly deliver innovative, configurable and environmentally conscious solutions. Developed over the past three years, the new display line quietly took shape behind the scenes and is now rolling out across Samsung’s ecosystem.

Constructed with a fully recyclable material engineered for both safety and durability– FibreCraft™–solutions are designed for repeated use and upcycling, aligning with brands’ carbon-neutral and net-zero ambitions. This digital signage offering is lightweight, with a modular design that allows for fast, flexible deployment across a wide range of high-traffic environments, including convention centers, hotels, pop-up retail spaces and short-term brand activations.

The displays are already in use with early adopters, including the Walton Arts Center venue for the 2025 Art of Wine event, where Glass-Media delivered three custom displays for a major event in under two weeks.

“When we needed custom displays on a tight timeline, Glass-Media and Samsung delivered fast,” said Jon Downey, Senior Director of Technology Services at Walton Arts Center and Walmart AMP. “Not only did the units arrive in under two weeks, but the sleek design and sustainable FibreCraft™ material made a powerful impression. Guests couldn’t believe the displays were made from recyclable fiber. It was a perfect blend of innovation, efficiency, and impact.”

The displays are powered by Samsung’s VXT platform, a cloud-native content-and-device management solution that delivers seamless content management, real-time diagnostics, and remote monitoring within a single, intuitive interface. This integration pairs Samsung’s commercial-grade display technology with Glass-Media’s bespoke form factors and rapid customization capabilities, giving customers a powerful, end-to-end solution tailored to their unique environments.

Learn more about Glass-Media product innovation at www.glass-media.com.

About Glass-Media

Founded in 2014, Dallas-based Glass-Media is the leading provider of purpose-built, highly configurable digital signage solutions, recognized across the industry for world-class design, engineering excellence, precision fabrication, and continuous product innovation. Proudly ranked among the prestigious Inc. 5000 for three consecutive years (2023–2025), it’s a testament to the company’s sustained growth, relentless execution, and unwavering commitment to transforming the future of visual communication. Learn more at www.glass-media.com.

About Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

Headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., Samsung Electronics America, Inc. (SEA), the U.S. Sales and Marketing subsidiary, is a leader in mobile technologies, consumer electronics, home appliances, enterprise solutions and networks systems. For more than four decades, Samsung has driven innovation, economic growth and workforce opportunity across the United States—investing over $100 billion and employing more than 20,000 people nationwide. By integrating our large portfolio of products, services and AI technology, we’re creating smarter, sustainable and more connected experiences that empower people to live better. SEA is a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. To learn more, visit Samsung.com. For the latest news, visit news.samsung.com/us.