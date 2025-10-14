CSG and MoneyGram Haas F1 Team Partner to Accelerate Innovation at the 2025 United States Grand Prix in Austin

KANNAPOLIS, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MoneyGram Haas F1 Team is proud to announce a new partnership with CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS), a global leader helping some of the world’s most recognizable brands reimagine customer experiences, unlock new revenue streams and accelerate success in today’s fast-moving digital economy. The collaboration will debut at the Formula 1 MSC Cruises United States Grand Prix 2025 in Austin, Texas, this weekend, highlighting the shared values of innovation, agility and excellence that define both organizations—on the track and in business.

“We’re excited to welcome CSG to the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team family for our home race in Austin,” said Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal, MoneyGram Haas F1 Team. “CSG’s commitment to excellence and performance in competitive global markets reflects the very spirit of Formula 1. We look forward to showcasing this natural collaboration on and off the track.”

The collaboration between CSG and MoneyGram Haas F1 Team is rooted in a shared ethos: thriving in fast-paced, high-stakes environments where teamwork, creativity and precision are key. Just as the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team competes at the highest level of motorsport, CSG empowers some of the world’s most recognizable brands to engage customers, master complexity and accelerate growth. Together, the two organizations will spotlight how agility and performance drive lasting impact for fans and customers alike.

“Formula 1 represents the ultimate stage for innovation, speed and global impact—values that resonate deeply with CSG and the businesses we serve,” said Mike Woods, EVP, Communications, Media and Technology, CSG. “Partnering with MoneyGram Haas F1 Team at the United States Grand Prix is a powerful way to celebrate our shared commitment to excellence and the relentless pursuit of progress. With solutions like CSG Ascendon powering Comcast, Three Group Solutions and F1 TV, we’re bringing the same agility, performance and customer- and fan-first approach to audiences around the world.”

Notes to Editors

Since 2018, CSG Ascendon has powered dynamic offerings to F1’s growing consumer base, leveraging cloud-native technologies to drive new launches of live and on-demand streaming services for fans who want to connect with content anytime, anywhere and on any device. Learn more about how CSG Ascendon helped F1 enable the F1 TV launch and elevate the fan experience here and here.

About CSG

CSG empowers companies to build unforgettable experiences, making it easier for people and businesses to connect with, use and pay for the services they value most. Our customer experience, billing and payments solutions help companies of any size make money and make a difference. With our SaaS solutions, company leaders can take control of their future and tap into guidance along the way from our fiercely committed and forward-thinking CSGers around the world.

Want to be future-ready and a change-maker like the global brands that trust CSG? Visit csgi.com to learn more.

About Money Gram Haas F1 Team

2025 sees MoneyGram Haas F1 Team celebrate its tenth season in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship. The first American Formula 1 team to compete in the sport since 1986, MoneyGram Haas F1 Team made an immediate impression with a memorable points-scoring debut at the 2016 Australian Grand Prix.

Founded by industrialist Gene Haas – owner of Haas Automation, the largest CNC machine tool builder in North America with over 80 outlets globally – MoneyGram Haas F1 Team is headquartered in Kannapolis, North Carolina in the United States with additional operations in Banbury, England and Maranello, Italy. Technical partnerships with Scuderia Ferrari and Toyota GAZOO Racing further underline MoneyGram Haas F1 Team’s commitment to excellence within Formula 1. Domestically Gene Haas remains a stalwart of the American motorsport scene having started his own NASCAR team in 2002. A 2008 partnership with champion driver Tony Stewart led to the renamed Stewart-Haas Racing becoming a powerhouse operation winning two NASCAR Cup titles and two NASCAR Xfinity championships through to the end of the program in 2024.

Haas’s personal dedication to NASCAR continues with the creation of Haas Factory Team for 2025 – running in both the Cup and Xfinity series.

Info – www.haasf1team.com