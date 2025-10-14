Red Arts Capital Acquires Produce Distributor Forestwood Farm

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Red Arts Capital (“Red Arts”), a leading investment firm specializing in supply chain-related and logistics businesses, today announced its acquisition of Forestwood Farm (“Forestwood”), a premier, family-owned produce distributor based in Birmingham, Alabama. With the acquisition, Red Arts continues to expand its produce distribution footprint in the Southeastern United States and represents the firm’s second investment in the sector within the market.

Forestwood now joins Freshway Foods—a leading fresh-cut processor based in Sidney, Ohio, serving customers across the Eastern United States—in Red Arts’ produce processing and logistics portfolio. Together, Forestwood and Freshway build a complementary platform that broadens Red Arts’ geographic reach and enhances its ability to serve a diverse customer base across the fresh food supply chain.

Forestwood’s story began in 1970, when Everett Scott Sr. and his wife Hazel started selling eggs out of their home. Over the decades, the company has grown into one of the largest produce distributors in Alabama, serving restaurants, schools, and military facilities across the Southeastern United States. Today, Forestwood operates out of three locations in Birmingham, Alabama, Huntsville, Alabama, and Jackson, Tennessee under the leadership of second-generation owners Randy Scott, who will remain President, and Everett Scott Jr., who will continue to serve the company in a senior advisory capacity.

“The Forestwood team has built a remarkable business grounded in service, reliability, and community,” said Nick Antoine, Co-CEO and Managing Partner at Red Arts Capital. “Their strong market position and values-driven leadership align perfectly with our investment approach. We’re excited to bring them into the Red Arts family as we accelerate our growth across the region.”

“This investment allows us to continue serving our customers with care, consistency, and pride, while gaining the resources to strengthen our operations and expand our reach,” said Randy Scott, President of Forestwood Farm. “Red Arts understands what makes family businesses like ours special. Their support will help ensure that Forestwood continues to grow for the next generation.”

G2 Capital Advisors served as the exclusive buy-side advisor to Red Arts on the transaction.

About Red Arts Capital

Based in Chicago, Illinois, Red Arts Capital is a leading investment firm with over $300 million in assets under management, with a focus on supply chain-related and logistics businesses. Red Arts Capital seeks to partner with and invest in proven, successful businesses that are uniquely positioned in their market and led by superior management teams to execute the value creation strategy and generate strong shareholder returns. With sector expertise and a commitment to responsible stewardship and excellence, Red Arts Capital supports its portfolio companies through its operational playbook, world-class network of operating partners, advisory councils and supply chain expertise.

About Forestwood Farm

For over 50 years, Forestwood Farm has been a premier produce distributor, delivering high-quality fresh fruits, vegetables, eggs, and dairy products to restaurants, schools, and military facilities across the Southeast from its locations in Alabama and Tennessee. Known for its competitive pricing, reliable service, and state-of-the-art processing capabilities, the company is committed to exceptional customer satisfaction and continues to set the standard for produce distribution in the region.

About Freshway Foods

For close to 40 years, Freshway Foods has been a leading fresh-cut processor delivering customized product solutions for retail and foodservice customers as well as cross-docking and repacking services. Committed to helping their customers realize operational savings, Freshway Foods is best known for their superior customer service, nimbleness, and solutions-oriented sales approach.