Bravera Bank selects Spiral to boost customer savings and community impact through everyday banking.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spiral, an award-winning platform redefining personalized banking, today announced a partnership with Bravera Bank, a leading multi-state financial institution serving communities across North Dakota, Montana, and Minnesota. The partnership will enable Bravera to grow and retain deposits at a low cost while delivering innovative, personalized digital experiences. With Spiral, Bravera customers can effortlessly save for their financial goals through everyday purchases and digital banking, while also supporting local nonprofits and community causes.

"Partnering with Spiral allows us to deliver innovative digital tools that grow savings, boost engagement, and create meaningful community impact." Share

With the average personal savings rate still below 5%, many Americans face challenges building financial reserves for future goals and unexpected expenses. Bravera's customers will benefit from Spiral's Savings Center, which creates automated savings through engaging, customized experiences, including cutting-edge Auto-Savings features and progress monitoring designed around individual preferences. Whether customers aim to purchase a home, launch a business, buy a vehicle, or plan a vacation, the platform makes saving both simpler and more compelling.

This partnership will enable Bravera to convert routine transactions into seamless savings opportunities and meaningful community contributions. Customers can automatically round up daily purchases, channeling the extra cents toward personal financial goals or supporting preferred charities and community organizations. The new Giving Center will provide customers with direct donation capabilities from their bank accounts, personalized cause portfolios, charitable impact tracking, and comprehensive donation documentation for tax filing needs.

"At Bravera, we’re committed to helping customers build financial strength while staying true to our deep community roots," said Cill Skabo, Chief Growth Officer at Bravera. "Partnering with Spiral allows us to deliver innovative digital tools that grow savings, boost engagement, and create meaningful community impact."

"Bravera is pioneering innovative approaches to boost customer savings and community contributions," said Shawn Melamed, CEO of Spiral. "We're excited to help more banking institutions accelerate deposit growth, forge deeper customer bonds, and become the cornerstone financial provider in their communities."

Spiral's turnkey solutions integrate with leading digital banking providers and core systems. To learn more about Spiral's platform, please contact Spiral here.

About Spiral

Headquartered in New York City, Spiral is an award-winning fintech enabling banks and credit unions to grow deposits and retention through personalized banking experiences. With Spiral, financial institutions can empower their account holders to build savings, achieve financial freedom, and easily support their communities through any online bank account, debit card, or credit card.

Spiral has saved millions for members and local communities across the country. Recognized as a Top 100 Financial Technology Company, Spiral makes it easy for financial institutions to drive local impact and empower millions of people to build better lives. Spiral is backed by Team8, Curql, ICBA, Euclidean Capital, Intuition Fund, Communitas Capital, Phoenix, Nidoco AB, MTVO, and more. To learn more, visit Spiral.us.

About Bravera Bank

With roots dating back to 1906, Bravera is an employee- and director-owned company comprised of Bravera Bank, Bravera Insurance, and Bravera Wealth, all falling under Bravera Holdings Corp. This unique structure allows Bravera to offer customers a complete financial services package across North Dakota, Montana, and Minnesota. With $3.7 billion in assets and 36 locations in 27 communities, Bravera is driven to serve customers by forging new paths to help them achieve their business and personal goals while building the financial strength, stability, and growth of every community they serve. For more information, visit bravera.bank.

Bravera Bank is Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.

Products and services offered through Bravera Insurance and Bravera Wealth are not a deposit, not FDIC insured, not insured by any federal government agency, not financial institution guaranteed and may lose value. Products and services offered by Bravera Wealth may be subject to investment risk, including loss of principal amount invested.