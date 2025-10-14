OutSystems and Copper River Family of Companies Achieve Authority to Operate (ATO) at U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OutSystems, the leading AI-powered low-code development platform, and Copper River Family of Companies, a trusted provider of IT solutions for the federal government, today announced that OutSystems has been granted a three-year Authority to Operate (ATO) from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). This authorization enables all applications built on the OutSystems platform to be rolled out across HHS, accelerating the development of mission-critical services for the American public.

This authorization streamlines the process for HHS departments to leverage the OutSystems platform, removing the need for individual applications to undergo their own lengthy authorization processes. As a result, federal agencies can rapidly innovate while maintaining the highest standards of security and governance.

“We are incredibly proud to partner with Copper River to secure this achievement of Authority to Operate (ATO) at HHS,” said Luis Giraldo, RVP of Partner Alliances at OutSystems. “Receiving an ATO is a testament to the security, scalability, and reliability of our platform. We are now able to provide HHS and its mission-driven organizations with a secure, agile environment to build applications that improve government efficiency.”

The OutSystems ATO represents a significant milestone, empowering HHS to modernize legacy systems, automate critical workflows, and create new citizen-facing services at unprecedented speed. Combining the OutSystems platform with the expertise of Copper River Information Technology, HHS is poised to achieve a 70% reduction in application costs.

“Our mission is to help our federal clients achieve their goals with secure, innovative technology solutions,” said Bill Halladay, President at Copper River. “The OutSystems ATO at HHS is a game-changer. It significantly reduces the time and complexity of getting applications into production, allowing us to focus on what matters most: delivering tangible results and a higher return on investment for our clients at HHS.”

About OutSystems

OutSystems is the leading AI-powered low-code development platform trusted by thousands of customers worldwide. The platform empowers CEOs, management teams, and technology leaders to build mission-critical applications and agentic systems that grow revenue, streamline operations, and deliver exactly what businesses need.

While evolving AI pilots into production success can be challenging due to talent gaps, legacy systems, imperfect data, and sprawling point solutions, OutSystems provides a proven low-code platform and AI-driven development experience that enables innovation up to 10x faster with the assurance of built-in security, scalability, and governance.

Recognized as a leader by analysts, IT executives, business leaders, and developers around the world, global brands trust OutSystems to innovate as fast as the evolving market demands and orchestrate powerful human + AI collaboration in the agentic future.

Founded in 2001, the company’s network spans more than 60 million end users, over 500 partners, and active customers in 75+ countries across 20+ industries. Learn more at www.outsystems.com.

About Copper River Family of Companies:

Copper River is a Native Alaska-owned family of companies that specializes in federal government contracting and technology solutions. We provide IT modernization, cybersecurity, cloud services, and strategic consulting to government agencies and other organizations. As a participant in the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) 8(a) program, we focus on delivering innovative solutions in areas such as construction management, healthcare, maritime operations, and digital transformation. Learn more at: www.copperrivermc.com.