NetApp and Red Hat Strengthen Collaboration to Drive IT Modernization with Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization

SAN JOSE, Calif. & RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP), the Intelligent Data Infrastructure company, and Red Hat, the world's leading provider of open-source solutions, today announced an expanded collaboration to deepen their joint development efforts and accelerate adoption of Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization across on-premises and public cloud environments. Through this enhanced collaboration, Red Hat and NetApp are helping customers more easily modernize their IT environments and navigate the complexities of migrating cloud-native workloads with greater confidence.

A key aspect of Red Hat and NetApp’s collaboration is their mutual adoption of the other’s technologies in advancing each company’s operational and IT systems. NetApp is now running its development and testing engineering environments on Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization, the virtualization capability provided in all editions of Red Hat OpenShift, enabling faster provisioning, reduced complexity, and greater agility. By leveraging Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization, the NetApp development team can operate more efficiently and agilely to accelerate workflows while scaling to meet future demands.

“Just as NetApp solutions give enterprises simple, scalable, and powerful tools to drive success, Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization enables us to innovate and deliver value to customers more quickly,” said Dallas Olson, Chief Commercial Officer at NetApp. “As a longtime partner with Red Hat, we’ve seen first-hand the outcomes their platform drives for mutual customers, and we’re eager for it to serve as a future-ready foundation for our own operations.”

Red Hat has built an intelligent data infrastructure that leverages NetApp technology to power its global IT and development operations, enabling faster software delivery and improved operational efficiency. Using NetApp ONTAP®, Red Hat IT teams are able to more rapidly provision storage for Red Hat OpenShift workloads, protect critical data with built-in security and recovery features, and more easily manage workloads across on-premises and cloud environments.

“In order to effectively develop, modernize and deploy applications at scale, organizations need a foundation of cloud-native infrastructure with secure, powerful and efficient storage,” said Mike Barrett, vice president and general manager, Hybrid Cloud Platforms, Red Hat. “By bringing together the power of Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization with NetApp, we can deliver a consistent hybrid cloud foundation with the enterprise-grade data management capabilities needed to achieve agility and hybrid cloud flexibility while maintaining high standards of data protection. Our collaboration with NetApp is a model for how technology leaders can drive mutual value and customer success.”

Driving Customer Success on Red Hat OpenShift and NetApp

Building on their longstanding collaboration, NetApp and Red Hat are working together to deliver scalable and secure solutions to help customers modernize their workloads on-premises and across hybrid cloud environments:

Expanding Hybrid Cloud Flexibility : Further expanding hybrid cloud flexibility, NetApp and Red Hat have introduced powerful new solutions that bring together Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization with Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP and Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS (ROSA), as well as Google Cloud NetApp Volumes on OpenShift Dedicated on Google Cloud. Building on the existing integrations of FSx for NetApp ONTAP with ROSA and Google Cloud NetApp Volumes with OpenShift Dedicated on Google Cloud—already helping customers run containerized workloads with enterprise-grade storage—these new offerings extend those capabilities to VMs, enabling organizations to run both VMs and containers in the cloud with simplified operations, seamless scalability, and intelligent data infrastructure. These offerings will provide customers with more consistent, enterprise-grade virtualization and storage capabilities across leading public clouds, empowering them to run workloads wherever their business demands.

: Further expanding hybrid cloud flexibility, NetApp and Red Hat have introduced powerful new solutions that bring together Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization with Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP and Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS (ROSA), as well as Google Cloud NetApp Volumes on OpenShift Dedicated on Google Cloud. Building on the existing integrations of FSx for NetApp ONTAP with ROSA and Google Cloud NetApp Volumes with OpenShift Dedicated on Google Cloud—already helping customers run containerized workloads with enterprise-grade storage—these new offerings extend those capabilities to VMs, enabling organizations to run both VMs and containers in the cloud with simplified operations, seamless scalability, and intelligent data infrastructure. These offerings will provide customers with more consistent, enterprise-grade virtualization and storage capabilities across leading public clouds, empowering them to run workloads wherever their business demands. Improved VM Mobility: As they reassess their virtualization landscape, customers can reduce the time, cost, and complexity of migrating their virtual machines (VMs) with the NetApp Shift Toolkit. NetApp recently expanded NetApp Shift Toolkit to support an even broader ecosystem of hypervisors, including Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization. Using NetApp cloning technology to quickly convert VMs without copying data, Shift Toolkit significantly reduces project durations without compromising performance. The Shift Toolkit cuts conversion from hours or days to minutes and decreases dependence on third-party tools.

As they reassess their virtualization landscape, customers can reduce the time, cost, and complexity of migrating their virtual machines (VMs) with the NetApp Shift Toolkit. NetApp recently expanded NetApp Shift Toolkit to support an even broader ecosystem of hypervisors, including Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization. Using NetApp cloning technology to quickly convert VMs without copying data, Shift Toolkit significantly reduces project durations without compromising performance. The Shift Toolkit cuts conversion from hours or days to minutes and decreases dependence on third-party tools. Enhanced Virtualization Capabilities: Following the announcement of advanced NetApp Trident and Trident Protect integration for Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization, NetApp and Red Hat have collaborated with joint customers seeking a scalable and cost-effective solution to re-platform their VM-based workloads to Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization.

“The integration between NetApp ONTAP and Red Hat OpenShift enabled us to move quickly from our previous virtualization platform to Red Hat OpenShift and Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization,” said Talor Holloway, Chief Technology Officer at Advent One. "By adopting NetApp’s all-flash infrastructure and leveraging Trident and Trident Protect, we gained enterprise-grade data protection, dramatically improved recovery and failover times. This wasn’t just a migration—it was a modernization journey that made our Managed Services platform more agile, resilient, and cost-effective. This project led to significant infrastructure and licensing savings for us.”

NetApp and Red Hat will be at NetApp INSIGHT 2025 in Las Vegas, October 14–16, to present joint sessions and demos, showcasing how their collaboration is driving transformation across industries. Tune in to the keynote sessions at: https://www.netapp.com/insight/

Additional Resources

About NetApp

For more than three decades, NetApp has helped the world’s leading organizations navigate change – from the rise of enterprise storage to the intelligent era defined by data and AI. Today, NetApp is the Intelligent Data Infrastructure company, helping customers turn data into a catalyst for innovation, resilience, and growth.

At the heart of that infrastructure is the NetApp data platform – the unified, enterprise-grade, intelligent foundation that connects, protects, and activates data across every cloud, workload, and environment. Built on the proven power of NetApp ONTAP, our leading data management software and OS, and enhanced by automation through the AI Data Engine and AFX, it delivers observability, resilience, and intelligence at scale.

Disaggregated by design, the NetApp data platform separates storage, services, and control so enterprises can modernize faster, scale efficiently, and innovate without lock-in. As the only enterprise storage platform natively embedded in the world’s largest clouds, it gives organizations the freedom to run any workload anywhere with consistent performance, governance, and protection.

With NetApp, data is always ready – ready to defend against threats, ready to power AI, and ready to drive the next breakthrough. That’s why the world’s most forward-thinking enterprises trust NetApp to turn intelligence into advantage.

Learn more at www.netapp.com or follow us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

NETAPP, the NETAPP logo, and the marks listed at www.netapp.com/TM are trademarks of NetApp, Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

About Red Hat

Red Hat is the open hybrid cloud technology leader, delivering a trusted, consistent and comprehensive foundation for transformative IT innovation and AI applications. Its portfolio of cloud, developer, AI, Linux, automation and application platform technologies enables any application, anywhere—from the datacenter to the edge. As the world's leading provider of enterprise open source software solutions, Red Hat invests in open ecosystems and communities to solve tomorrow's IT challenges. Collaborating with partners and customers, Red Hat helps them build, connect, automate, secure and manage their IT environments, supported by consulting services and award-winning training and certification offerings.

Red Hat’s Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the company’s current assumptions regarding future business and financial performance. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Red Hat, the Red Hat logo and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries.