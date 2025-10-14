Mitel Brings Phone Production to Germany to Bolster Global Supply Chain Stability

BERLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitel, a global leader in business communications, announced it is relocating its IP phone production to Germany through a new agreement with Gigaset, a global leader in communications technology with precision manufacturing expertise.

Desk and cordless phones are essential for frontline and desk-based workers and continue to be a core element to Mitel’s hybrid communications portfolio. Ensuring a resilient and efficient supply chain for these devices means customers can rely on access to the technology they depend on every day. With devices Gigaset already manufactures for Mitel, this represents production of approximately one million devices annually and underscores Mitel’s commitment to providing customers with secure, reliable, and high-quality communications solutions worldwide.

Building a Resilient Global Supply Chain

Relocating production to Gigaset’s Bocholt facility in Germany reinforces Mitel’s supply chain stability in light of geopolitical uncertainty and complex global logistics, leveraging the country’s engineering and manufacturing automation and quality. Manufacturing in Europe shortens lead times for European customers while providing stronger resilience and continuity for Mitel’s partners and customers worldwide.

"As global supply chains face increasing volatility, we are taking strategic, proactive steps to ensure quality and reliability for our customers. This move leverages renowned German engineering to enhance device quality and reliability,” said Martin Bitzinger, Senior Vice-President of Product Management at Mitel. “For our customers, this means predictable access to our trusted products and a robust foundation for their communications infrastructure.”

Designed by Mitel, Manufactured by Gigaset

Mitel designs the hardware and owns the software that powers it, while Gigaset provides precision manufacturing. This model ensures seamless integration across Mitel’s wider portfolio, aligns with the company’s hybrid communications strategy, and paves the way for future AI-driven embedded capabilities.

Gigaset’s highly automated, environmentally responsible, and TAA1-compliant manufacturing processes provide additional assurance for customers operating in regulated industries and geographies.

“We are delighted to further expand our partnership with Mitel and, through our production in Bocholt, send a strong signal of quality, reliability, and ‘Made in Germany’. With our highly automated and precision-driven manufacturing, we provide Mitel customers in Europe and worldwide with the assurance of faster delivery times, the highest quality standards, and long-term planning security,” said Ralf Lueb, Senior Vice President Global Sales & Marketing at Gigaset.

Phones Remain a Critical Element of Modern Business Communications

Despite the rapid growth of mobile and software-based communication, desk and cordless phones remain essential. Frost & Sullivan estimates this global market at around $2 billion, driven by speed, simplicity, and their critical role in emergency response systems and frontline operations.

"Mitel’s decision to move handset production to Germany is a significant strategic move that strengthens supply chain resilience and reinforces its connection to European markets. This transition allows Mitel to leverage Germany’s rigorous and high-quality standards and demonstrates its commitment to long-term competitiveness and customer trust," said Chris Pennell, Industry Principal, Frost & Sullivan.

