UWM and Bilt Announce Groundbreaking Partnership to Transform the Mortgage Experience with Rewards Throughout Homeownership

PONTIAC, Mich. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM), the nation's largest mortgage lender, and Bilt, the nation's leading housing and neighborhood loyalty platform, today announced a groundbreaking strategic partnership that reimagines the mortgage experience through the entire homeownership journey.

UWM mortgage customers can earn valuable Bilt Points with each on-time payment while accessing exclusive Neighborhood Benefits™ — creating an entirely new value proposition for both homeowners and the independent mortgage brokers who serve them.

This partnership marks a pivotal milestone by combining the strengths of two industry leaders, UWM and Bilt, to support Americans throughout their entire housing journey — from student housing and first apartments through rental, home purchase, and now mortgage servicing. UWM is renowned for offering a faster, easier, and cheaper mortgage experience through mortgage brokers, while Bilt provides its members with the most valuable points in the loyalty rewards industry. Together, they’re helping customers build their credit histories, find and purchase homes, and earn rewards throughout their mortgage journey — transforming the American dream into a rewarding reality at every step, while delivering unparalleled value to both consumers and mortgage brokers alike.

Transforming the Consumer Mortgage Experience

Through this partnership, UWM becomes the first mortgage platform allowing its loan customers to earn rewards on their mortgage payments and enabling customers to:

Earn Bilt Points with every on-time mortgage payment through Bilt's reward program, ranked as the highest-value rewards currency in the market;

Experience the industry's fastest, most seamless, and cost-efficient origination process through UWM;

Access exclusive neighborhood benefits including special offers from more than 40,000 local merchants nationwide, making homeownership more rewarding beyond the four walls of one’s home;

Earn Bilt Points during origination—Bilt's 5+ million members can earn points on their monthly payments when working with UWM brokers.

“This partnership with Bilt is a game-changer for our broker partners, consumers and the industry as a whole,” said Mat Ishbia, President and CEO of UWM. “By integrating Bilt into our servicing platform, we are reimagining how a borrower views and thinks about their mortgage payments, while also creating an unmatched lead generation tool and exceptional client engagement for brokers. This will redefine industry standards, putting relationship-building at the center of mortgage servicing and elevate the wholesale channel to a new level.”

Completing the Full Housing Lifecycle

Bilt has created the nation's most comprehensive housing platform, serving members across every stage of their journey:

Student Housing & First Apartments: Through partnerships including Blackstone's American Campus Communities and coverage of 1-in-4 apartment buildings nationwide, Bilt helps younger Americans to start earning rewards and building credit history from their very first housing payment

Through partnerships including Blackstone's American Campus Communities and coverage of 1-in-4 apartment buildings nationwide, Bilt helps younger Americans to start earning rewards and building credit history from their very first housing payment Credit History Building for Qualification: Bilt offers reporting of rent payments to all three major credit bureaus that can be helpful to qualify for mortgages

Bilt offers reporting of rent payments to all three major credit bureaus that can be helpful to qualify for mortgages Home Discovery & Purchase: Bilt's home buying platform enables members to instantly discover homes based on all-in pricing

Bilt's home buying platform enables members to instantly discover homes based on all-in pricing Mortgage Servicing & Homeownership: Through the UWM partnership, Bilt extends the journey to reward customers throughout the life of their mortgage while keeping them connected to their neighborhood

"We've built Bilt to transform every stage of the housing journey into an opportunity," said Ankur Jain, Founder and CEO of Bilt. "Our members have been building credit and earning rewards as renters, saving those Bilt Points toward down payments, and using our platform to find and buy homes. With UWM, we're completing the circle—they'll continue earning rewards with every mortgage payment. This is the full lifecycle of housing, all on one platform."

Empowering Brokers with Next-Generation Tools

The partnership delivers unprecedented value to independent mortgage brokers through a comprehensive platform that extends their relationship with clients far beyond closing. Every loan originated through UWM includes embedded Bilt benefits that reward clients monthly, creating differentiation and value that extends throughout homeownership.

Brokers will have access to powerful tools to maintain top-of-mind awareness as clients make monthly mortgage payments, including automated touchpoints like move-in gifts, milestone celebrations, and strategic refinance reminders all tied back to the originating broker. The platform also includes marketing campaign capabilities at key moments through the customer lifecycle.

"This platform helps brokers win new, high-intent, leads from Bilt's ecosystem," said Ishbia. "We're giving independent brokers access to millions of qualified Bilt members who have been building credit and saving for homeownership, while providing tools that make every loan they close more valuable to their clients."

Building on Shared Vision and Scale

Today’s announcement builds on significant momentum from both companies. Bilt recently announced $250 million in new funding at a $10.75 billion valuation, led by General Catalyst and GID, with UWM investing $100 million as part of the strategic partnership. The company has partnerships covering 1-in-4 apartment buildings nationwide, over 40,000 merchant partnerships, and relationships with 70% of the nation's top 100 property managers.

UWM continues to lead the mortgage industry as the nation's largest overall mortgage lender and has been the largest wholesale lender for 10 consecutive years.

"This partnership represents the convergence of two companies that share a fundamental belief: that we should be making major financial decisions more rewarding," said Jain. "This is just the beginning of Bilt's expansion into mortgage, and UWM is the perfect partner to launch this vision."

Launching a New Era of Mortgage

The phased rollout of services between UWM and Bilt will begin in early 2026. Full product details, implementation timelines, and the transition process for existing UWM customers will be announced in the coming months.

"We've always believed the mortgage industry needed to evolve beyond the transaction," added Ishbia. "This partnership with Bilt creates a fundamentally better experience for homeowners and gives our broker partners the tools they need to build lasting relationships with their clients. This is how mortgages should work."

UWM supports independent mortgage brokers with industry-leading training, technology and service. For more information on how to sign up as a broker with UWM or join UWM’s network, visit uwm.com. Borrowers or real estate agents looking to connect with an independent mortgage broker, visit mortgagematchup.com.

About UWM Holdings Corporation and United Wholesale Mortgage

Headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan, UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) is the publicly traded indirect parent of United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC (“UWM”). UWM is the nation’s largest home mortgage lender, despite exclusively originating mortgage loans through the wholesale channel. UWM has been the largest wholesale mortgage lender for 10 consecutive years and is also the largest purchase lender in the nation. With a culture of continuous innovation of technology and enhanced client experience, UWM leads the market by building upon its proprietary and exclusively licensed technology platforms, superior service and focused partnership with the independent mortgage broker community. UWM originates primarily conforming and government loans across all 50 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, visit uwm.com or call 800-981-8898. NMLS #3038.

About Bilt

Bilt is the nation's leading housing and neighborhood loyalty platform, revolutionizing how Americans engage with their largest spending categories. With partnerships covering 1-in-4 apartment buildings nationwide and over 40,000 merchants across the country, Bilt enables members to earn rewards on rent, mortgage, HOA fees, and neighborhood spending while building credit and saving for homeownership. Bilt Points have been ranked as the highest-value rewards currency in the market. The platform is backed by leading investors including General Catalyst, GID, Left Lane Capital, Prosus Ventures, and United Wholesale Mortgage. For more information, visit bilt.com.