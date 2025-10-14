Plaud and Donna Announce Strategic Integration Partnership at Dreamforce to Empower Field Sales Teams

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Plaud, the world’s leading AI note-taking brand, today announced a strategic integration partnership with Donna, the proactive AI sales assistant. The partnership delivers a new era of real-world conversation intelligence and omnichannel CRM connectivity for sales professionals—just in time for Dreamforce, the largest gathering of sales leaders worldwide.

By integrating Plaud’s sensor-enabled conversational intelligence platform with Donna’s proactive AI assistant, field sales teams can capture conversations anywhere, extract actionable insights, and take next steps directly in their CRM. The result: less time on admin, more time closing deals.

“At a basic human level, people want AI to help them where they work, think, and collaborate. With Plaud and Donna working together, every sales professional gets an AI teammate that helps them act faster and smarter,” said Nathan Xu, Founder and CEO of Plaud.

Why this matters for sales

More selling, less admin : Auto-update Salesforce and other CRMs, draft follow-up emails, and trigger workflows instantly.

: Auto-update Salesforce and other CRMs, draft follow-up emails, and trigger workflows instantly. Proactive deal coaching : Donna nudges reps with context-aware insights before, during, and after meetings.

: Donna nudges reps with context-aware insights before, during, and after meetings. Smarter conversations: Capture nuance with Plaud’s advanced conversation processing, transcription, and sales-framework summaries — anytime, anywhere.

Anticipated results from adoption are:

2-3x lift in enterprise sales conversion rates

80-90% reduction in sales admin time

Significantly better CRM data quality

“Donna is built for sales on the move. Partnering with Plaud brings hyper-personalized help to every interaction, from the field to the boardroom. Imagine you have your own personal assistant that knows what your day looks like, has access to your email and CRM. She will now also be present in any business meeting you have, and remember every piece of crucial context of that meeting,” said Nicolas Christiaen, Co-Founder & Co-CEO of Donna.

What’s next

Plaud and Donna will showcase their joint solution at Dreamforce at Booth 322, where attendees can experience how the partnership transforms deal cycles. Both teams will continue to innovate independently while deepening integrations to serve sales teams globally.

About Plaud

Plaud is building the world's most trusted AI work companion for professionals to elevate productivity and performance through conversation intelligence, loved by over 1 million users worldwide since 2023. With a mission to amplify human intelligence, Plaud is building the next-generation intelligence infrastructure and interfaces to capture, extract, and utilize what you say, hear, see, and think.

Plaud Inc. is a Delaware-incorporated, San Francisco-based company pushing the boundary of human–AI intelligence through a hardware–software combination. With full SOC 2, GDPR, EN18031, and HIPAA compliance, Plaud is committed to the highest standards of data security and privacy protection. To learn more about Plaud, please visit https://www.plaud.ai and follow along on Instagram, X, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About Donna

Donna is the only proactive AI assistant built for field sales. In a world where sales teams are asked to do more with less, Donna gives them the tools they’ve long been missing. By capturing every sales interaction and automating CRM updates, Donna helps reps save up to 75% of their admin time while boosting CRM adoption and data quality—ultimately increasing close rates by up to 20%.

Trusted by teams across industries—from CPG to industrial manufacturers to financial services —and global leaders like ABB, DPG Media, Atlas Copco, Dossche Mills and ERA Real Estate, Donna delivers a measurable impact from day one.

Founded by seasoned entrepreneurs and backed by global leaders, Donna is reshaping sales on the go. Learn more at www.askdonna.com