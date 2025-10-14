Dollar Tree Selects Legion WFM to Transform Labor Operations, Enhance Associate Experience

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Legion Technologies, an innovator in workforce management (WFM), today announced it is partnering with Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) to deliver enhanced labor optimization and associate engagement to its fleet of stores and distribution centers across North America.

“We needed a next-generation solution that would allow us to better manage our labor budget while increasing associate engagement. Legion’s platform showed us we didn’t have to compromise." Share

“As a retailer with more than 9,000 stores, 18 distribution centers, and over 150,000 associates, we needed a next-generation solution that would allow us to better manage our labor budget while increasing associate engagement. Legion’s platform showed us we didn’t have to compromise,” said Jocelyn Konrad, Chief of Dollar Tree Stores and Enterprise Operations. “With Legion’s support, we are enhancing our workforce operations to improve our associate workflows while delivering genuine value for our business.”

“By automating thousands of routine tasks across more than 9,000 stores, the Legion WFM platform will help Dollar Tree drive consistent execution and improve performance at scale,” said Sanish Mondkar, CEO of Legion Technologies. “The platform also enhances compliance through powerful automation and visibility tools across multiple jurisdictions, while delivering advanced demand forecasting to optimize labor utilization and ensure appropriate staffing levels.”

Legion will serve as Dollar Tree’s first-ever engagement platform for its hourly associates. With access to Legion’s industry-leading mobile app, associates can easily request schedule adjustments, swap shifts, communicate with their managers, and access their performance rewards and feedback through a single convenient interface.

“Retailers are operating in an environment where every labor hour is crucial, and Legion is constantly innovating our product to ensure workforce management is a driver of operational resilience,” said Mondkar. “Legion is fundamentally designed to help large organizations like Dollar Tree manage their workforces efficiently and within compliance.”

To learn more about how Legion is helping retailers across the globe improve their labor operations, visit legion.co.

ABOUT LEGION TECHNOLOGIES

Legion Technologies delivers the industry’s most innovative workforce management platform, enabling businesses to maximize labor efficiency and employee engagement simultaneously. The award-winning, Legion WFM platform is employee-centric. It’s proven to deliver 13x ROI through schedule optimization, reduced attrition, increased productivity, and increased operational efficiency. Legion delivers cutting-edge technology in an easy-to-use platform and mobile app that employees love. Backed by Riverwood Capital, Norwest Venture Partners, Stripes, First Round Capital, XYZ Ventures, Webb Investment Network, Workday Ventures, and NTT DOCOMO Ventures, Legion is recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America according to the Inc. 5000 and the Deloitte 500 rankings for three consecutive years. For more information, visit legion.co and follow Legion on LinkedIn.

ABOUT DOLLAR TREE, INC.

Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR), headquartered in Chesapeake, VA, is one of North America’s largest and most loved value retailers, known for delivering great value, convenience, and a “thrill-of-the-hunt” discovery shopping experience. With a team of approximately 150,000 associates, Dollar Tree operates more than 9,000 stores and 18 distribution centers across 48 contiguous states and five Canadian provinces under the brands Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada. The company is committed to being a responsible steward of its business – supporting its people, serving its communities, and creating lasting value. Additional information about Dollar Tree can be found at www.DollarTree.com.