AppliedAI Opens Opus to All: The Enterprise Standard for Agentic BPX, Once Reserved for Global Regulated Institutions, Now Available to Everyone

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AppliedAI, the company that calls itself the world’s most boring AI company, today announced the global availability of Opus, the first flagship platform for ABPX™ (Agentic Business Process X).

Early adopters report up to 20× productivity gains, 80% cost savings, 80% faster cycle times and 10–20% higher accuracy compared with legacy automation tools. Share

ABPX is a new category that unifies the business process lifecycle—reengineering (BPR), management (BPM), outsourcing (BPO/BPaaS), automation (BPA/RPA), mining/analytics, and execution—and extends it with a marketplace and exchange for workflows, agents, and experts. At the core of ABPX is Agentic BPM (ABPM™): self-evolving, human-supervised, compliance-first workflows.

Designed for regulated industries, Opus combines the speed of generative AI with human supervision, Zero Trust security, and embedded compliance controls, enabling organizations to rewire mission-critical workflows with confidence. Previously available only to leading global enterprises spending millions on AI automation, Opus is now offered as a self-serve platform—bringing enterprise-grade agentic automation within reach of every business, from a single operator to the world’s largest institutions.

Bridging the GenAI Divide

MIT’s 2025 State of AI in Business report finds that 95% of generative AI pilots fail, costing billions and deepening the “GenAI Divide” between companies dabbling in pilots and the rare 5% extracting durable value. Those 5% succeed because they deploy systems that learn and adapt, integrate seamlessly into workflows, and are held accountable to business outcomes.

Opus was built to close that gap: with workflows that learn, compliance built-in, and integration proven across 1.3 million real-world processes. By replacing traditional BPO spend with measurable ROI, Opus moves enterprises beyond experimentation and into production.

“The world’s leading enterprises had access to Opus first. Now everyone can,” said Arya Bolurfrushan, CEO of AppliedAI. “We are not in the business of hype. We are in the business of outcomes. Opus is the first ABPX platform: unifying redesign, governance, execution, mining, and outsourcing into a single agentic system. Workflows that evolve with every run, embedding compliance and human oversight that compound durable value. This isn’t another point solution—it’s the operating system rewiring enterprise for the post-AI era.”

Proven in the World’s Most Demanding Environments

Opus is already deployed across industries where compliance is existential and errors are costly. For example:

Energy procurement: average cycle times cut from 4 hours to 10 minutes

Manufacturing vendor onboarding: reduced from 2 weeks to 5 minutes

Medical coding: outpatient E/M coding time reduced from 3 minutes to 30 seconds

Pharmacovigilance reporting: potential case identification cut from 15 minutes to 1 minute

Claims adjustment: average medical expert Q&A cycle time cut from 10 minutes to 1 minute

At Infineum, a joint venture of ExxonMobil and Shell, Opus was deployed to modernize outdated systems. “What Opus demonstrated in a short period of time challenged our pre-conceptions and opened our eyes to a new way of writing and running our processes,” said Dr. Ryan Welton, CoE & Compliance Manager. “I would challenge anyone who believes control processes need to be human led to spend time with the AppliedAI team and find out that processes with less human interaction can be faster, cheaper and still provide the same mitigations as what is being used today.”

Oversight as a Feature, Not an Afterthought

With eight in ten organizations now using AI (McKinsey, 2025), the challenge is no longer adoption but trust and discipline. Opus builds oversight into the system itself: every workflow is transparent, auditable, and supervised where it matters most. Policy packs, approvals, audit logs, and Safety Cards ensure oversight is a feature—not an afterthought.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Arya and his team for our first investment in the UAE. AppliedAI is delivering on the promise of AI by using technology to automate services and deliver tangible business results across a wide variety of labor-intensive industries,” said Brian Feinstein, Partner at Bessemer Venture Partners.

Availability

Opus is available immediately on the Opus Cloud platform. Built in collaboration with Palantir, McKinsey & Company, G42, and Metalab, Opus combines enterprise rigor with consumer-grade usability. For global institutions with advanced requirements, Opus Enterprise offers extended governance, scalability, and dedicated support. Learn more or request a demo at www.opus.com.

About AppliedAI

AppliedAI, the world’s most boring AI company, delivers measurable enterprise outcomes. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi with 350+ employees, it partners with Fortune 500s, governments, and global institutions to Redesign, Integrate, Supervise, and Evolve mission-critical workflows with AI.

Its flagship platform, Opus, is the first ABPX platform—establishing the category standard for automation with compliance, human oversight, and ROI at scale.