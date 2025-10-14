Samsara Selected as Connected Operations Platform for the State of California

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Samsara Inc. ("Samsara") (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations® Platform, today announced that it has signed Software Licensing Program contracts with the State of California. The new pre-approved contracts allow all public sector entities in the State of California to more quickly adopt Samsara’s platform to optimize operations, safeguard communities, and maximize taxpayer dollars.

"Adopting Samsara’s platform has been a major step forward for our county’s operations,” said Ricky Williams, Fleet Maintenance Manager at Contra Costa County. “Before, we lacked visibility, but the insights we now gain in a single dashboard, from driver safety with AI Dash Cams to asset utilization with Asset Tags, have given us the clarity needed to make smarter, data-driven decisions that better serve our community.”

With Samsara, agencies can gain real-time data and AI insights that empower them to:

Maximize budgets and operational efficiency : Samsara helps reduce fuel and energy waste, improve asset utilization and maintenance, and enable smarter resource planning. This leads to savings that can be reinvested back into communities.

: Samsara helps reduce fuel and energy waste, improve asset utilization and maintenance, and enable smarter resource planning. This leads to savings that can be reinvested back into communities. Protect frontline workers and communities : With real-time risk detection and 360° video coverage, Samsara enhances safety for frontline workers while providing evidence to protect them from false claims.

: With real-time risk detection and 360° video coverage, Samsara enhances safety for frontline workers while providing evidence to protect them from false claims. Automate workflows and enhance responsiveness : Digital records and visibility into vehicles and equipment allow agencies to respond faster, reduce delays, and track service delivery with confidence.

: Digital records and visibility into vehicles and equipment allow agencies to respond faster, reduce delays, and track service delivery with confidence. Simplify compliance to save valuable resources: Automated emissions reporting for California's Air Resources Board’s (CARB) Clean Truck Check (CTC) and the Bureau of Automotive Repair (BAR) Continuous Testing Program (CTP) pilot enable agencies to easily meet California regulations.

“Streamlining compliance with Samsara CTC Manager frees our staff to focus on priority repairs and preventative maintenance, eliminating the need for manual testing,” said Alison Kerstetter, Fleet Manager at City of Sacramento Public Works. “Samsara CTC Manager can save fleets countless technician hours on training, testing, and diagnosis, allowing them to focus on repairing and maintaining fleet assets. It’s a powerful time and cost-saving solution for any fleet.”

Samsara has a proven track record of helping government agencies improve their operations. Thousands of public sector organizations nationwide have standardized on Samsara, improving the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of operations that support millions of Americans. Samsara’s public sector customer success stories are available here.

"We're proud that the State of California has made Samsara’s Connected Operations Platform more accessible to all public sector agencies throughout the state,” said Sean McCann, AVP Public Sector at Samsara. “These contracts are a crucial step in empowering state and local California agencies to modernize their operations, and we’re committed to expanding our impact across California.”

To learn more about Samsara’s solutions and results for the public sector, visit here.

About Samsara

Samsara (NYSE: IOT) is the pioneer of the Connected Operations® Platform, which is an open platform that connects the people, devices, and systems of some of the world’s most complex operations, allowing them to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. With tens of thousands of customers across North America and Europe, Samsara is a proud technology partner to the people who keep our global economy running, including the world’s leading organizations across industries in transportation, construction, wholesale and retail trade, field services, logistics, manufacturing, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, food and beverage, and others. The company's mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

Samsara is a registered trademark of Samsara Inc. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders.